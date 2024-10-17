Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The government's recent announcement of compensation for 444 former white commercial farmers has ignited widespread anger among citizens. Many are questioning why the liberation struggle was fought over the same land if those who stole it are now being rewarded.Max Mkandla, a beneficiary of the land reform program and a liberation war veteran, expressed strong opposition to the government's move. He argued that it could lead to a resurgence of a strong opposition party that would capitalize on the land issue and view the ZANU PF government as regressive."We are shocked to hear that the government is compensating 400 former white commercial farmers, members of the colonial government of Ian Smith who stole the land from the black majority," Mkandla stated."How did these 400 farmers acquire the land in the first place? And why did we go to war? These people were illegally using our land. This is why the liberation war was fought, culminating in the Lancaster House Agreement in 1979."Mkandla questioned whether there was any agreement that stipulated compensation for the white farmers and for what reason."They invaded our country under Cecil John Rhodes. They looted our resources, minerals, and timber, exporting them for their benefit. They destroyed our soil and cut down trees. Now, they are going to be paid by this second government," he said."Why should they be paid when they benefited from our land and mistreated our fathers and mothers as laborers? The government is now dispatching millions of US dollars, not Zimbabwe Gold currency, towards payment of the same people who abused us."He questioned the source of this money, pointing out that the government had made significant strides in recognizing war veterans, collaborators, and their descendants. However, the decision to pay white farmers was seen as a step backward.Mkandla highlighted that the Gukurahundi issue remained unresolved, and victims had not yet been compensated. He expressed concern that the government was prioritizing white farmers over its own citizens.He argued that the compensation money should be used to pay teachers, police, the army, civil servants, war veterans, and collaborators, as well as to revive the struggling industry."The whites who want to open companies should come and do so without any conditions. What we need is for industries to be revived through transparency and accountability, with the government respecting money," he said."The money intended for white farmers should be used to support our own people and revitalize our economy."