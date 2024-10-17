Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

by Stephen Jakes
38 secs ago | Views
The government's recent announcement of compensation for 444 former white commercial farmers has ignited widespread anger among citizens. Many are questioning why the liberation struggle was fought over the same land if those who stole it are now being rewarded.

Max Mkandla, a beneficiary of the land reform program and a liberation war veteran, expressed strong opposition to the government's move. He argued that it could lead to a resurgence of a strong opposition party that would capitalize on the land issue and view the ZANU PF government as regressive.

"We are shocked to hear that the government is compensating 400 former white commercial farmers, members of the colonial government of Ian Smith who stole the land from the black majority," Mkandla stated.

"How did these 400 farmers acquire the land in the first place? And why did we go to war? These people were illegally using our land. This is why the liberation war was fought, culminating in the Lancaster House Agreement in 1979."

Mkandla questioned whether there was any agreement that stipulated compensation for the white farmers and for what reason.

"They invaded our country under Cecil John Rhodes. They looted our resources, minerals, and timber, exporting them for their benefit. They destroyed our soil and cut down trees. Now, they are going to be paid by this second government," he said.

"Why should they be paid when they benefited from our land and mistreated our fathers and mothers as laborers? The government is now dispatching millions of US dollars, not Zimbabwe Gold currency, towards payment of the same people who abused us."

He questioned the source of this money, pointing out that the government had made significant strides in recognizing war veterans, collaborators, and their descendants. However, the decision to pay white farmers was seen as a step backward.

Mkandla highlighted that the Gukurahundi issue remained unresolved, and victims had not yet been compensated. He expressed concern that the government was prioritizing white farmers over its own citizens.

He argued that the compensation money should be used to pay teachers, police, the army, civil servants, war veterans, and collaborators, as well as to revive the struggling industry.

"The whites who want to open companies should come and do so without any conditions. What we need is for industries to be revived through transparency and accountability, with the government respecting money," he said.

"The money intended for white farmers should be used to support our own people and revitalize our economy."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

42 mins ago | 83 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

43 mins ago | 262 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

8 hrs ago | 988 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

8 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

8 hrs ago | 890 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

8 hrs ago | 575 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

10 hrs ago | 1726 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

12 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

12 hrs ago | 758 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

12 hrs ago | 50 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

12 hrs ago | 47 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

17 Oct 2024 at 20:04hrs | 1147 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

17 Oct 2024 at 18:11hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

17 Oct 2024 at 18:11hrs | 785 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

17 Oct 2024 at 18:07hrs | 1902 Views