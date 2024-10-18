Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man slapped with 24 years for murder

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A Zvishavane man has been convicted and sentenced to 24 years in jail for murder. Edwin Muchekayawa (21), was convicted by the High Court sitting at Gweru.

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the court heard that in August last year at 11pm, Muchekayawa went to Passmore Shumba's homestead where the now deceased who was married to Muchekayawa ex-girlfriend resided.

On arrival, Muchekayawa knocked on the window and called Shumba's name. When he came out, Muchekawaya struck Shumba with a stone using a catapult on the ribs.

Muchekayawa then fled from the scene.  Shumba did not see who had assaulted him.

The following morning Shumba together with Tawanda Shumba, Chengeto Nyadzo tracked the accused's footprints in a bid to find the person who had shot Shumba.

The spoor led to the accused person's homestead. The quartet threatened to report Muchekawaya to the headman. As they were leaving his homestead, Muchekawaya armed himself with an axe and chased them.

The men ran in different directions. Shumba fell to the ground whereupon the accused person caught up with him and struck him with the axe once on the head, behind the ear leading to his death.

Muchekawaya fled the scene soon after, leaving Shumba lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Man jailed for licking niece's private parts

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Eddies Cross insists Mnangagwa won 2023 elections, defying SADC. Americans sussed out MDC leaders are 'flawed' back in 2007!

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Unfair Labor Practice: ZIMSEC's Unpaid Invigilation Policy

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

The PVO Bill is a threat to Zimbabwe's democracy

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Why Download the Paripesa App: Unique Features and Functions

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man and daughters arrested for murder of his parents

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

4 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

11 hrs ago | 1218 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

11 hrs ago | 163 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

11 hrs ago | 952 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

11 hrs ago | 610 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

13 hrs ago | 408 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

13 hrs ago | 1868 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

13 hrs ago | 551 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

15 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

15 hrs ago | 346 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

15 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

15 hrs ago | 251 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

15 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

15 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

15 hrs ago | 52 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

15 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

15 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

15 hrs ago | 108 Views