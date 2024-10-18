Man slapped with 24 years for murder

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Zvishavane man has been convicted and sentenced to 24 years in jail for murder. Edwin Muchekayawa (21), was convicted by the High Court sitting at Gweru.National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the court heard that in August last year at 11pm, Muchekayawa went to Passmore Shumba's homestead where the now deceased who was married to Muchekayawa ex-girlfriend resided.On arrival, Muchekayawa knocked on the window and called Shumba's name. When he came out, Muchekawaya struck Shumba with a stone using a catapult on the ribs.Muchekayawa then fled from the scene. Shumba did not see who had assaulted him.The following morning Shumba together with Tawanda Shumba, Chengeto Nyadzo tracked the accused's footprints in a bid to find the person who had shot Shumba.The spoor led to the accused person's homestead. The quartet threatened to report Muchekawaya to the headman. As they were leaving his homestead, Muchekawaya armed himself with an axe and chased them.The men ran in different directions. Shumba fell to the ground whereupon the accused person caught up with him and struck him with the axe once on the head, behind the ear leading to his death.Muchekawaya fled the scene soon after, leaving Shumba lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.