Man and daughters arrested for murder of his parents

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Masvingo have arrested a man and his three children in connection with the murder of the man's parents on allegations of witchcraft and casting misfortune on the man's family.

The man, Rameck Chidinhika (53) was arrested along with his three daughters Constance Chidinhika (28), Vimbai Chidinhika (19) as well as a 15 year old juvenile after they killed Tirizai Chidinhika (77) and mother Miriam Polisiri (92).

This was revealed by National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi. in a statement.

"The incident occurred on October 11 at around 7am at Chorupanga Village, Nyajena Masvingo," Nyathi said.

Meanwhile Masvingo police appealed for information that may assist in investigating a murder case in which Jabson Bunukwa Kwangari (35) was found dead at Village 1 Runhare Chiredzi on October 11th.

"The body of the victim was found in an advanced state of decomposition with deep cuts on the head and arm. A blood stained axe was recovered at the scene," police said.

Police have urged members of the public to value the scarcity of life and to try to find ways of solving disputes by seeking counseling from elders and community leaders without reporting to violence.

Source - Byo24News

