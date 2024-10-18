Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed for licking niece's private parts

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 30-year-old Chiweshe man was sent to jail by a Bindura regional magistrate on Friday after he fondled his nine-year-old niece's breasts before licking her private parts.

Nyasha Munhuweyi will spend 15 years in jail for his sexual appetite.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on September 1 the convict came at the house late and had his supper before sneaking into the complainant's bedroom.

Upon gaining entry he stripped her naked and caressed her before licking her private parts.

The uncle threatened the minor not to disclose the abuse.

She subsequently told her grandmother about the abuse in the morning and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of Munhuweyi.

Source - Byo24News

