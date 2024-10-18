Zimbabwe govt launches major housing project in Matabeleland North

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a significant step toward its goal of providing affordable housing for all citizens, the Zimbabwean government has launched a new housing project in Emthunzini Township, Matabeleland North Province. The initiative forms part of a broader national plan to construct 220,000 housing units by 2025, with the ambitious target of providing modern living spaces for all Zimbabweans by 2030.The project is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare, the National Social Security Authority (Nssa), and the National Building Society (NBS). With development led by Hawkflight Construction and Marhaber Construction, the initiative aims to rapidly build 4,000 housing units, with a target pace of 118 units every 60 days.At a colorful ceremony held yesterday, it was revealed that 236 units are nearing completion. The houses, designed for public service employees, offer affordable mortgage options starting from as low as US$148 to US$198 per month, with an equivalent option available in the ZiG (Zimbabwe Gold) currency. The repayment period for these mortgages spans 10 years, with the housing options including both two-roomed and four-roomed units. The four-roomed houses feature two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, and a combined bathroom and toilet.Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare July Moyo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, underscoring the importance of mortgages in building personal wealth. He urged workers to invest in homes, drawing inspiration from entities like the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), which have long leveraged property investments for stability."I have always advised pension funds and individuals alike to invest their income in properties. NRZ heeded that advice, and they invested in properties. That is why, even though the company is not doing well in terms of its core business, they are still standing strong through investments like the Holiday Inn hotel and many other buildings as far as London. Our public service employees and pension funds should follow that example and focus on wealth creation," Moyo said.This initiative marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's journey to providing affordable housing, with a special emphasis on public service employees. It aims to enhance the quality of life for those who serve the nation, empowering them to become homeowners.Mngane Ncube, proprietor of Hawkflight Construction, highlighted the project's commitment to providing non-monetary benefits to civil servants. He shared that Hawkflight has nearly 300 four-roomed houses ready for occupation, while Marhaber has already completed 12 four-roomed houses and 50 two-roomed houses, with more in the pipeline."The goal is to ensure that most civil servants can benefit from this initiative. Previously, most construction projects were out of reach for public service employees, and we are glad they can now proudly become homeowners," Ncube said.NBS Managing Director Sifiso Mahlangu reaffirmed the organization's dedication to innovative financing solutions. "We have signature schemes across the country to fulfil our mandate of providing funding. Our innovative mortgage structures, including pension-backed schemes, allow pension members to enjoy the fruits of their contributions in their prime," Mahlangu explained.The Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Musa Ncube, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South, expressed her pride in Matabeleland North Province's involvement in this transformative programme. She highlighted the vision of creating integrated settlements where people can live, work, shop, and play, all while promoting socio-economic empowerment within local communities.Among the beneficiaries of the project is Margaret Thebe, a dedicated teacher, who shared her joy in finally having a place to call her own. "We are thrilled to finally have something to call our own. We know it will be challenging with our constrained finances, but working toward something that is ours gives us peace of mind," she said.Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, also applauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in bringing the project to life, hailing it as a model of public-private partnership aimed at uplifting communities.