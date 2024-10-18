Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa caps 2,394 graduands in Bindura

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chancellor of all state universities, presided over Bindura University of Science Education's (BUSE) 23rd graduation ceremony yesterday, capping a total of 2,394 graduates. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of 1,246 women and 1,148 men from various faculties.

The breakdown of graduates included 516 from the Faculty of Science Education, 459 from the Faculty of Science and Engineering, 431 from the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science, 774 from the Faculty of Commerce, and 214 from the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. Notably, seven students earned doctorates, while 28 received postgraduate diplomas, 422 achieved master's degrees, 1,667 graduated with first degrees, and 270 earned diplomas. Tragically, two students graduated posthumously.

As part of the ceremony, President Mnangagwa presented the prestigious Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor's Award to two outstanding graduates. Malvin Nkomo, who completed a Bachelor of Science Honours in Agricultural Engineering, and Tanaka Chitsato, who earned a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics and Management, each received a cash prize of US$1,000 for being the best overall male and female graduates, respectively.

Nkomo expressed his surprise and gratitude, saying, "I am really thrilled by this opportunity because it's something that I did not expect. I was actually betting on someone else but by the grace of God here I am."

Chitsato shared similar sentiments, stating, "I am very happy that I have won the cash prize. I did not expect it, and I am happy that my family supported me throughout my studies."

Among the graduates was Herald reporter Talent Chimutambgi, who earned a Master of Science Degree in International Relations. Chimutambgi spoke on the role of media in promoting Zimbabwe's image internationally, stating, "As a journalist, I will contribute to building the image of the country globally, considering that Zimbabwe, under President Mnangagwa, has opened its doors wide open for investors through the ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra."

Bindura University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eddie Mwenje, commended the institution's commitment to aiding Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of becoming an upper-middle-class economy. He emphasized the importance of innovation and industrialization as core drivers of the nation's progress.

"Your university is fully aware that Vision 2030 sets a broad and ambitious agenda premised on innovation and industrialisation as the country moves towards the achievement of the goals that underpin the vision. To that end, the university has fully embraced innovation and industrialisation as part of its core mandate," said Prof Mwenje.

Reflecting the Education 5.0 model, which focuses on fostering research and innovation, Prof Mwenje highlighted the university's growing emphasis on cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI). BUSE has notably appointed the country's first professor of AI and is working on projects that include the development of cell phones, tablets, laptops, and software applications, as well as pioneering efforts in gold genetic improvement, eye lens manufacturing, and sodium silicate production.

"We are confident that our innovative projects will touch the length and breadth of the country as well as generations to come," Prof Mwenje added, encouraging both the public and private sectors to support homegrown innovations from institutions like BUSE.

In his address to the graduating class, Prof Mwenje congratulated the students on their achievements, saying, "Today is an important day for you because it marks the consummation of a transformation process that has been taking place over a number of years. We congratulate you most heartily on persevering and completing your studies."

The Vice-Chancellor also took the opportunity to thank the families, sponsors, and communities that supported the graduates throughout their academic journey, urging them to savor the moment and look forward to contributing to Zimbabwe's future.

The graduation ceremony underscored BUSE's role in producing skilled graduates who are poised to make significant contributions to the country's development, particularly as Zimbabwe pushes toward its Vision 2030 goals.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Drone hits Netanyahu's home?

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Chivayo refuses to pay American consultant

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Setback for Ramaphosa as another major retailer in South Africa closes its doors

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF now regional cancer, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Chamisa is immature, I have been vindicated'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

CCC pushes back

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabweans seek better healthcare in Zambia amid failing system

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zifa tells ex-footballers to 'go back to school'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital promotes mental health in workplaces with campaign walk

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Calls for US$ salaries grow louder in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Make your daughter marry me or I will kill you'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Ndema Ngwenya foretold present political, cultural, language crisis'

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Security guard charged over US$5 million Mbare Musika fire

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Lobola confusion hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

NRZ struggles amid sanctions, as revival efforts falter

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe govt launches major housing project in Matabeleland North

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man jailed for licking niece's private parts

17 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Eddies Cross insists Mnangagwa won 2023 elections, defying SADC. Americans sussed out MDC leaders are 'flawed' back in 2007!

17 hrs ago | 729 Views

Unfair Labor Practice: ZIMSEC's Unpaid Invigilation Policy

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

The PVO Bill is a threat to Zimbabwe's democracy

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Why Download the Paripesa App: Unique Features and Functions

17 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man and daughters arrested for murder of his parents

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man slapped with 24 years for murder

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

18 hrs ago | 1336 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

18 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

22 hrs ago | 532 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

18 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 2350 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 825 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 293 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

18 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 1222 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

18 Oct 2024 at 12:21hrs | 712 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

18 Oct 2024 at 12:07hrs | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

18 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 132 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

18 Oct 2024 at 10:42hrs | 486 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

18 Oct 2024 at 10:41hrs | 454 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

18 Oct 2024 at 10:35hrs | 2404 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 447 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

18 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 679 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

18 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 328 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

18 Oct 2024 at 08:55hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

18 Oct 2024 at 08:54hrs | 704 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

18 Oct 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1521 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

18 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1628 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

18 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 331 Views