Mnangagwa caps 2,394 graduands in Bindura

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chancellor of all state universities, presided over Bindura University of Science Education's (BUSE) 23rd graduation ceremony yesterday, capping a total of 2,394 graduates. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of 1,246 women and 1,148 men from various faculties.The breakdown of graduates included 516 from the Faculty of Science Education, 459 from the Faculty of Science and Engineering, 431 from the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science, 774 from the Faculty of Commerce, and 214 from the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. Notably, seven students earned doctorates, while 28 received postgraduate diplomas, 422 achieved master's degrees, 1,667 graduated with first degrees, and 270 earned diplomas. Tragically, two students graduated posthumously.As part of the ceremony, President Mnangagwa presented the prestigious Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor's Award to two outstanding graduates. Malvin Nkomo, who completed a Bachelor of Science Honours in Agricultural Engineering, and Tanaka Chitsato, who earned a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics and Management, each received a cash prize of US$1,000 for being the best overall male and female graduates, respectively.Nkomo expressed his surprise and gratitude, saying, "I am really thrilled by this opportunity because it's something that I did not expect. I was actually betting on someone else but by the grace of God here I am."Chitsato shared similar sentiments, stating, "I am very happy that I have won the cash prize. I did not expect it, and I am happy that my family supported me throughout my studies."Among the graduates was Herald reporter Talent Chimutambgi, who earned a Master of Science Degree in International Relations. Chimutambgi spoke on the role of media in promoting Zimbabwe's image internationally, stating, "As a journalist, I will contribute to building the image of the country globally, considering that Zimbabwe, under President Mnangagwa, has opened its doors wide open for investors through the ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra."Bindura University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eddie Mwenje, commended the institution's commitment to aiding Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of becoming an upper-middle-class economy. He emphasized the importance of innovation and industrialization as core drivers of the nation's progress."Your university is fully aware that Vision 2030 sets a broad and ambitious agenda premised on innovation and industrialisation as the country moves towards the achievement of the goals that underpin the vision. To that end, the university has fully embraced innovation and industrialisation as part of its core mandate," said Prof Mwenje.Reflecting the Education 5.0 model, which focuses on fostering research and innovation, Prof Mwenje highlighted the university's growing emphasis on cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI). BUSE has notably appointed the country's first professor of AI and is working on projects that include the development of cell phones, tablets, laptops, and software applications, as well as pioneering efforts in gold genetic improvement, eye lens manufacturing, and sodium silicate production."We are confident that our innovative projects will touch the length and breadth of the country as well as generations to come," Prof Mwenje added, encouraging both the public and private sectors to support homegrown innovations from institutions like BUSE.In his address to the graduating class, Prof Mwenje congratulated the students on their achievements, saying, "Today is an important day for you because it marks the consummation of a transformation process that has been taking place over a number of years. We congratulate you most heartily on persevering and completing your studies."The Vice-Chancellor also took the opportunity to thank the families, sponsors, and communities that supported the graduates throughout their academic journey, urging them to savor the moment and look forward to contributing to Zimbabwe's future.The graduation ceremony underscored BUSE's role in producing skilled graduates who are poised to make significant contributions to the country's development, particularly as Zimbabwe pushes toward its Vision 2030 goals.