Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ struggles amid sanctions, as revival efforts falter

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In its prime, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) was the backbone of the nation's transport system, transporting passengers across the country and facilitating the movement of goods beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

The rhythmic sound of trains was a common presence, as they traversed the extensive rail network that connected cities and rural villages. NRZ was more than just a transport service - it was a symbol of connectivity and economic growth, linking landlocked countries like Botswana, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to crucial seaports in South Africa and Mozambique.
Today, however, NRZ's legacy has faded. The rail system is a shadow of its former self, with several attempts to revive it ending in failure.

The parastatal's efforts to turn around its fortunes have been hamstrung by its inability to access loans from international lenders, who are wary of engaging with a country under Western sanctions. According to sources who spoke with Saturday Chronicle, these illegal sanctions have made it nearly impossible for NRZ to secure much-needed financial support.

Experts and researchers have voiced concern about how the sanctions have restricted Zimbabwe's access to external funding and investment. This has led to diminished trade performance, lower investment, and limited participation in the global economy.

NRZ's role in regional rail transportation remains critical, with a network of 2,760 kilometers stretching across Zimbabwe, providing essential links to Botswana, Zambia, and the DRC. The rail network connects these countries to seaports in Mozambique and South Africa, enhancing regional trade and economic integration.

At its peak, NRZ transported 18 million tonnes of freight annually and employed 20,000 workers. It boasted a fleet of 600 locomotives and 3,000 passenger carriages, making it one of the country's largest employers. However, since 2000, the rail system has steadily declined, with NRZ forced to revert to using steam engines and discontinuing several services.

The ongoing viability challenges facing NRZ have been worsened by the decades-long sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. Despite this, earlier this year, NRZ announced plans to move 2.7 million tonnes of freight, a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year, as part of its strategy to sustain bulk transportation in a difficult economic environment.

"We are doing well and are happy with the current performance of the company, but there is room for improvement so we can do much more. We are targeting about three million tonnes this year, but with increased capacity, we could move up to five million," said NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura.

Months later, however, NRZ remains in a challenging position. As an economic enabler for key sectors like energy, mining, agriculture, and fuel, the parastatal finds itself stuck in a catch-22 situation.

"The biggest impact of the sanctions has been that the NRZ finds it hard to replenish rolling stock and procure critical spares for our locomotives and wagons. We need new locomotives, wagons, and track equipment, but it's difficult to purchase them under the sanctions imposed by the West," Kunambura told Saturday Chronicle.

He added that NRZ is currently operating on its self-generated funds but faces significant limitations due to its inability to access international lines of credit, which are essential for modernizing its equipment.

Zimbabwe's strained road system has borne the brunt of carrying bulk goods like coal, platinum, and maize—commodities that would typically be transported by NRZ.

"If we could fully recapitalise and increase our capacity, more bulk cargo would be moved by rail, reducing the pressure on our roads. Railways offer cheaper and more efficient transport solutions, which would help us regain market share," Kunambura said.

A revitalized NRZ would also enhance regional connectivity, improving Zimbabwe's trade links with neighboring countries like Zambia, DRC, Mozambique, and South Africa. In 2018, NRZ signed a promising deal with a consortium of Zimbabweans in the diaspora to inject US$400 million into reviving the rail system, but the deal never materialized.

Despite the challenges, there remains hope that with international support and local investment, NRZ could once again become the economic engine that it was in its heyday.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Drone hits Netanyahu's home?

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Chivayo refuses to pay American consultant

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Setback for Ramaphosa as another major retailer in South Africa closes its doors

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF now regional cancer, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Chamisa is immature, I have been vindicated'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

CCC pushes back

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabweans seek better healthcare in Zambia amid failing system

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zifa tells ex-footballers to 'go back to school'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital promotes mental health in workplaces with campaign walk

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Calls for US$ salaries grow louder in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Make your daughter marry me or I will kill you'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Ndema Ngwenya foretold present political, cultural, language crisis'

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Security guard charged over US$5 million Mbare Musika fire

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Lobola confusion hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa caps 2,394 graduands in Bindura

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe govt launches major housing project in Matabeleland North

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man jailed for licking niece's private parts

17 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Eddies Cross insists Mnangagwa won 2023 elections, defying SADC. Americans sussed out MDC leaders are 'flawed' back in 2007!

17 hrs ago | 729 Views

Unfair Labor Practice: ZIMSEC's Unpaid Invigilation Policy

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

The PVO Bill is a threat to Zimbabwe's democracy

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Why Download the Paripesa App: Unique Features and Functions

17 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man and daughters arrested for murder of his parents

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man slapped with 24 years for murder

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

18 hrs ago | 1336 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

18 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

22 hrs ago | 532 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

18 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 2350 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 825 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 293 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

18 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 1222 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

18 Oct 2024 at 12:21hrs | 712 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

18 Oct 2024 at 12:07hrs | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

18 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 132 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

18 Oct 2024 at 10:42hrs | 486 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

18 Oct 2024 at 10:41hrs | 454 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

18 Oct 2024 at 10:35hrs | 2404 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 447 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

18 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 679 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

18 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 328 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

18 Oct 2024 at 08:55hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

18 Oct 2024 at 08:54hrs | 704 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

18 Oct 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1521 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

18 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1628 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

18 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 331 Views