Security guard charged over US$5 million Mbare Musika fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

The fire that ravaged Mbare Musika Retail Market last week, causing property damage worth US$5 million, originated from a small fire negligently lit by a security guard trying to keep warm, a Mbare court heard yesterday.Action Chakauya (35), the guard in question, has been remanded by the Mbare Magistrates Court on charges of negligently causing serious damage to property.Chakauya, who was employed as a security guard at premises opposite the market, reportedly lit the fire near one of the market's main entrances on the evening of Tuesday last week. As he attempted to warm himself, the fire spread out of control, engulfing the entire market in flames. The blaze destroyed goods and stalls, leaving many vendors devastated.After police investigations, Chakauya was arrested and charged under Section 141 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which deals with the negligent or reckless endangerment of property.In response to the disaster, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the Mbare fire a state of disaster, paving the way for government intervention in upgrading the market and assisting affected traders with restocking their goods.Despite the massive loss, some traders have already started rebuilding their stalls and restocking, with a number of them back in business. The government's response has provided a lifeline to those affected, ensuring that the iconic Mbare Musika, a central hub for trade in Harare, can recover from the devastating fire.Further investigations and court proceedings will determine the outcome of Chakauya's case as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by the fire.