Calls for US$ salaries grow louder in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has once again called for workers to be paid in United States dollars until the government stabilizes the country's economic fundamentals, arguing that this is the only way for employees to sustain themselves amid the ongoing economic challenges.

Zimbabwean workers, particularly those earning in local currency, have been severely affected by the economic meltdown, with many seeing their disposable incomes eroded by inflation. Businesses, too, are struggling under the same economic pressures, leading to growing uncertainty for both employers and employees.

Speaking at the Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe's 42nd annual congress in Victoria Falls, ZCTU president Florence Taruvinga emphasized that workers have endured economic hardships for too long and can no longer cope with the instability.

"When we said we want to be paid in US dollars, we were all shot down as unpatriotic. A stable currency benefits both workers and businesses," Taruvinga said. "You cannot plan in a country where prices change every minute, with businesses hedging against the sliding ZiG [Zimbabwe dollar]."

Taruvinga stressed that the ZCTU remains firm on its stance that workers should be paid in US dollars until Zimbabwe can manage its economic fundamentals, as this is the only way workers can navigate the current economic turbulence.

She also criticized the government for failing to consult with key stakeholders, including labor unions, when making policy decisions, adding that most workers have been left feeling desperate due to skyrocketing prices for basic commodities.

"Prices of basic commodities have soared beyond reach for everyone except the few. In shops that accept the ZiG, prices are three or four times higher," Taruvinga said, highlighting the growing disconnect between wages and living costs.

Taruvinga noted that Zimbabwean workers face a range of challenges, including poor working conditions, gender inequality, and insecure incomes. She urged all stakeholders—government, business, and labor—to collaborate in addressing these issues and promoting decent work opportunities across the country.

While labor is committed to playing its role in transforming Zimbabwe's economy, she concluded, progress can only be achieved through genuine partnership with both government and business.

Source - newsday

