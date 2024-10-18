Ingutsheni Hospital promotes mental health in workplaces with campaign walk

News / National

Ingutsheni Hospital in Bulawayo held a belated World Mental Health Day event on Thursday, organizing a campaign walk to promote mental health in workplaces. The initiative comes in response to growing concerns that poor working conditions in various workplaces across Zimbabwe are contributing to rising mental health problems.Recognizing the close link between mental health and work, the hospital emphasized the importance of creating supportive work environments that prioritize both purpose and stability for employees.Participants in the walk included staff from Ingutsheni Hospital, Donnington Police Station, Proton Bakeries, and Henry Low Primary School's drum majorettes. The walk stretched from the Donnington Police Station to Ingutsheni Hospital, with participants spreading awareness under the theme of "Prioritizing Mental Health and Workplaces."During his keynote address, Ingutsheni Hospital CEO Nemache Mawere highlighted the negative effects poor working conditions have on mental health, citing a decline in productivity and job satisfaction as major concerns."Poor work conditions can harm mental well-being, reducing job satisfaction and productivity," said Mawere. "At the workplace, workers face various risks from recruitment to termination, including discrimination, arduous and unsafe work environments, low salaries, job insecurity, and inadequate protective equipment."Mawere explained how these challenges can affect workers on an individual, family, and community level, as declining mental health erodes self-confidence and enjoyment of work, making it harder for employees to perform to expected standards.He also pointed out the stigma and discrimination often faced by workers deemed mentally unwell, noting that they are frequently sidelined from client-facing roles or given less demanding tasks, which further frustrates them and leads to workplace conflicts or resignations.Mawere urged employers to implement solutions to foster healthier work environments, including raising awareness about mental health, offering training, and supporting workers with mental health challenges through accommodations, supportive meetings, frequent breaks, and reintegration plans after absences."Line managers must support their teams who are going through challenges - whether social, mental, or physical - so they can improve their output," Mawere said. "The government, employers, and workers' representatives must collaborate to create policies that prevent mental health risks, promote well-being, and build supportive workplaces where mental health is prioritized."In support of the hospital's efforts, the Bulawayo Retired Nurses Fellowship donated balls and mind games for patients at Ingutsheni Hospital, contributing to their mental health and rehabilitation programs.World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and advocating against the social stigma often associated with them.