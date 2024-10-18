Zifa tells ex-footballers to 'go back to school'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza has called on former footballers aspiring to lead the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) to pursue education if they want to qualify for top positions within the organization. Her remarks came after the Zifa Assembly ratified a new constitution during an annual general meeting (AGM) held in Harare on Friday, setting the stage for the upcoming Zifa presidential elections scheduled for January 18.One of the most debated clauses in the newly endorsed constitution is Section 38, which mandates that candidates for the Zifa president and deputy president positions must have at least five O Level subjects. The clause also sets an age limit, barring individuals under the age of 40, and requires candidates to have continuously resided in Zimbabwe for the past two years.While critics argue that these requirements are discriminatory, particularly toward former footballers, Mugadza defended the inclusion of educational qualifications. She encouraged former players to "enroll in night school" to meet the criteria if they aspire to lead Zifa."I was fortunate that my parents ensured I had the required O Levels. This allowed me to become a Caf instructor, where a certain level of education is essential," Mugadza said. "It's time for us, former footballers, to recognize the importance of education. For those without the necessary qualifications, night schools are available. Education will enable us to succeed in leadership positions and beyond."Mugadza further emphasized the need for players to balance football with academics to increase their opportunities for scholarships and career advancement. She shared her experience of sending an academically qualified, yet average player to the United States for a scholarship, underscoring how education opens doors for footballers.Section 38 of the constitution includes several key stipulations for Zifa leadership candidates:Article 38.4: All members of the Zifa Executive Committee must be citizens and residents of Zimbabwe and have lived in the country continuously for two years preceding the election.Article 38.7: The president and two vice-presidents of Zifa must have passed at least five O Level subjects or hold an equivalent educational qualification.Several potential candidates are now ineligible due to these new requirements. England-based Marshal Gore, Ellen Chiwenga, and US-based Richard Mazodze are affected by the residency clause, while businessman Brighton "Panjap" Ushendibaba is disqualified due to his age, as he has not yet turned 40.Notable figures rumored to be considering a run for the Zifa presidency include former Zifa vice-president Philemon Machana, former Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Twine Phiri, current PSL chairman Farai Jere, Caps United legend Alois Bunjira, journalist Charles Mabika, Zifa Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya.As the path to the January elections takes shape, more candidates are expected to declare their intentions following the conclusion of the AGM.