Zimbabweans seek better healthcare in Zambia amid failing system

News / National

by Staff reporter

Shupikai Sithole, a 54-year-old cancer patient, embodies the plight of many Zimbabweans who find themselves in desperate need of adequate healthcare. After receiving insufficient treatment in her home country, Sithole's family made the difficult decision to cross into Zambia, where they discovered advanced medical facilities, including a computerized cancer diagnosis machine at Mtendere Mission Hospital.Sithole's journey highlights the stark contrast between the healthcare systems in Zimbabwe and Zambia. "The day I was diagnosed, my world shattered," she recalled, fighting back tears. "The healthcare system in my country has been crumbling for years. I went to my local hospital, desperate and terrified, but the overcrowded facility left me feeling even more hopeless. I waited for hours only to be sent home with vague assurances and a prescription for pain relief that I could barely afford."Her fortunes changed when a Good Samaritan offered her a glimmer of hope: "We can go to Zambia. They have better facilities there." Although crossing the border was daunting, the alternative - remaining in Zimbabwe - felt even worse. Upon arriving at Mtendere Mission Hospital, Sithole was greeted by a clean, organized environment equipped with advanced medical technologies. "For the first time in months, I felt like I was in capable hands," she said, expressing gratitude for the compassionate care she received.While her treatment in Zambia brought her hope, Sithole remains acutely aware of others like Tom Shiriyedenga, who are still suffering in Zimbabwe. Shiriyedenga's story is one of tragedy and loss, as he lost his wife due to inadequate medical care. "It's been months since that fateful day in June when she took her last breath. The pain is still fresh," he lamented.Mary, Shiriyedenga's wife, was involved in a tragic accident in May 2024. "What greeted me at the hospital was a nightmare," he recalled. "Days turned into weeks as I watched her struggle for her life in a system that seemed to have abandoned her." Shiriyedenga's heart-wrenching experience underscores the emotional toll and urgent need for reform in Zimbabwe's health services."I remember pleading with the doctors, but our hospital was overwhelmed and lacked adequate resources. I felt helpless," he said. After her death, he found himself advocating for change to honor Mary's memory. "No family should have to make the choice between life and death based on a failing healthcare system," he stated.The healthcare crisis in Zimbabwe has been exacerbated by ongoing economic and political challenges, prompting many citizens to seek affordable medical services across the border in Zambia. Mtendere Mission Hospital has become a favored destination for Zimbabwean patients, operating as a non-profit institution under the Zambian Catholic Diocese of Monze, supported by various international organizations.Itai Rusike, executive director of the Community Working Group on Health, highlighted the dire situation: "Zimbabwe's health sector suffers from inadequate infrastructure and essential service shortages. Patients face long distances and barriers like insufficient medical supplies." He called for urgent government action to prioritize health care and address the fundamental challenges facing the sector, reiterating that access to healthcare is a constitutional right for all citizens.An official from Mtendere Mission Hospital confirmed the influx of Zimbabwean patients: "It's not a secret that most patients we attend to daily are from across the border." This trend underscores the broader issue of healthcare accessibility in the region, with some Zimbabweans also seeking treatment in South Africa for quality care.As the healthcare crisis continues, the stories of individuals like Sithole and Shiriyedenga serve as powerful reminders of the urgent need for reform in Zimbabwe's health system. The hope is that one day, no one will have to embark on a treacherous journey just to receive basic healthcare. Until that day arrives, many Zimbabweans will continue to seek better options beyond their borders.