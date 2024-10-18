Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC pushes back

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The controversy surrounding the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology has escalated, with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) firmly rejecting a proposal that would require its elected representatives to enroll at the institution, which is aligned with Zanu-PF's political agenda.

The proposal was brought forward by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, during a recent parliamentary sitting. He suggested that elected councillors and members of the House of Assembly should participate in the Zanu-PF-run indoctrination programme, purportedly designed to educate them on the history of Zimbabwe.

The situation has been further inflamed by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume's support for the initiative, as he was reported to have attended classes at the controversial institution.

In response to the proposal, CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi issued a strong statement, emphasizing that the party's elected officials will not be compelled to engage in programs associated with rival political parties. "The party's position, as adopted by the Central National Assembly (CNA), is that our deployees (elected office holders) should not attend any programmes affiliated with another political party," Mkwananzi stated.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Local Government's invitation for CCC councillors to attend the Zanu-PF School of Ideology represents a coercive attempt to impose the ruling party's ideology on opposition members. "As per the title of the institution, the programmes are informed by Zanu-PF ideologies, which our party does not subscribe to. Our deployees are, therefore, guided accordingly," he added.

Mkwananzi indicated that the CCC plans to address the matter with Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe, and intends to pursue legal action against what they view as "unlawful and unconstitutional behaviour."

"We will be writing to the Minister of Local Government to register our disquiet over what appears to be a clear and deliberate abuse of his office and the institution of the ministry," he said. He also cited concerns about the misuse of state resources to fund a programme that promotes the interests of one political party over others.

"This is not only institutional corruption and party-State conflation; it is also unlawful and unconstitutional. Our party will challenge this behaviour in court and politically," Mkwananzi added.

Moreover, he argued that the situation violates constitutional principles that support multi-party democracy. "The attitude displayed by the Ministry of Local Government undermines the ethos and culture of multi-party democracy, which are encapsulated in our Constitution," he asserted.

The conflict reflects the broader political tensions in Zimbabwe, where the ruling Zanu-PF party has faced criticism for attempting to consolidate power and suppress opposition voices. The CCC's steadfast stance against the proposal underscores the ongoing struggle for political equality and representation in the country.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #CCC, #Push, #Back

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Drone hits Netanyahu's home?

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Chivayo refuses to pay American consultant

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Setback for Ramaphosa as another major retailer in South Africa closes its doors

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF now regional cancer, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Chamisa is immature, I have been vindicated'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabweans seek better healthcare in Zambia amid failing system

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zifa tells ex-footballers to 'go back to school'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital promotes mental health in workplaces with campaign walk

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Calls for US$ salaries grow louder in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Make your daughter marry me or I will kill you'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Ndema Ngwenya foretold present political, cultural, language crisis'

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Security guard charged over US$5 million Mbare Musika fire

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Lobola confusion hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

NRZ struggles amid sanctions, as revival efforts falter

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa caps 2,394 graduands in Bindura

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe govt launches major housing project in Matabeleland North

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man jailed for licking niece's private parts

17 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Eddies Cross insists Mnangagwa won 2023 elections, defying SADC. Americans sussed out MDC leaders are 'flawed' back in 2007!

17 hrs ago | 729 Views

Unfair Labor Practice: ZIMSEC's Unpaid Invigilation Policy

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

The PVO Bill is a threat to Zimbabwe's democracy

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Why Download the Paripesa App: Unique Features and Functions

17 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man and daughters arrested for murder of his parents

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man slapped with 24 years for murder

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

18 hrs ago | 1336 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

18 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

22 hrs ago | 532 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

18 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 2350 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 825 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 293 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

18 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 1222 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

18 Oct 2024 at 12:21hrs | 712 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

18 Oct 2024 at 12:07hrs | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

18 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 132 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

18 Oct 2024 at 10:42hrs | 486 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

18 Oct 2024 at 10:41hrs | 454 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

18 Oct 2024 at 10:35hrs | 2404 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 447 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

18 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 679 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

18 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 328 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

18 Oct 2024 at 08:55hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

18 Oct 2024 at 08:54hrs | 704 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

18 Oct 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1521 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

18 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1628 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

18 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 331 Views