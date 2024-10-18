CCC pushes back

News / National

by Staff reporter

The controversy surrounding the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology has escalated, with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) firmly rejecting a proposal that would require its elected representatives to enroll at the institution, which is aligned with Zanu-PF's political agenda.The proposal was brought forward by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, during a recent parliamentary sitting. He suggested that elected councillors and members of the House of Assembly should participate in the Zanu-PF-run indoctrination programme, purportedly designed to educate them on the history of Zimbabwe.The situation has been further inflamed by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume's support for the initiative, as he was reported to have attended classes at the controversial institution.In response to the proposal, CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi issued a strong statement, emphasizing that the party's elected officials will not be compelled to engage in programs associated with rival political parties. "The party's position, as adopted by the Central National Assembly (CNA), is that our deployees (elected office holders) should not attend any programmes affiliated with another political party," Mkwananzi stated.He highlighted that the Ministry of Local Government's invitation for CCC councillors to attend the Zanu-PF School of Ideology represents a coercive attempt to impose the ruling party's ideology on opposition members. "As per the title of the institution, the programmes are informed by Zanu-PF ideologies, which our party does not subscribe to. Our deployees are, therefore, guided accordingly," he added.Mkwananzi indicated that the CCC plans to address the matter with Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe, and intends to pursue legal action against what they view as "unlawful and unconstitutional behaviour.""We will be writing to the Minister of Local Government to register our disquiet over what appears to be a clear and deliberate abuse of his office and the institution of the ministry," he said. He also cited concerns about the misuse of state resources to fund a programme that promotes the interests of one political party over others."This is not only institutional corruption and party-State conflation; it is also unlawful and unconstitutional. Our party will challenge this behaviour in court and politically," Mkwananzi added.Moreover, he argued that the situation violates constitutional principles that support multi-party democracy. "The attitude displayed by the Ministry of Local Government undermines the ethos and culture of multi-party democracy, which are encapsulated in our Constitution," he asserted.The conflict reflects the broader political tensions in Zimbabwe, where the ruling Zanu-PF party has faced criticism for attempting to consolidate power and suppress opposition voices. The CCC's steadfast stance against the proposal underscores the ongoing struggle for political equality and representation in the country.