'Chamisa is immature, I have been vindicated'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Retired politician Eddie Cross has publicly criticized former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa, suggesting that his leadership inadequacies contributed to the fragmentation of the opposition party.In an online podcast, Cross expressed his concerns regarding Chamisa's ability to lead the CCC effectively, particularly after he took the helm in 2018 following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, the party's founding leader. Cross lamented the loss of Tsvangirai's appeal and charisma, stating that the "heart and spirit" of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) dissipated with Tsvangirai's passing."Heart and spirit of the MDC went with him (Tsvangirai). I did not support Chamisa. I thought he was a Chimusoro, a clever kid, but without the maturity to do the job, and I think I was right," Cross remarked.Cross further accused Chamisa of being overly focused on his presidential ambitions, neglecting to support candidates who represented the party in last year's elections. "I think my biggest problem with Chamisa is he is totally preoccupied with himself. He didn't support his candidates. He did support his people who ran for him in the field. He did not support his councillors in the field. He loved the big position. He loved being the top man, but he was not the man of the people," he asserted.Chamisa's leadership journey took a tumultuous turn after he resigned from the CCC, a party he founded in 2022 after splitting from the MDC. His departure was attributed to ongoing internal conflicts and infiltration, particularly after a faction of elected officials was recalled by the party's self-appointed secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.Cross criticized Chamisa's decision to leave the CCC amid these disputes, questioning the rationale behind such a move. "How does a president leave the party? Please, are you nuts, are you crazy? There was nothing else behind CCC more than Nelson Chamisa," the economist-turned-politician stated.Since Chamisa's exit, the CCC has struggled to maintain unity and direction, with Welshman Ncube facing challenges in filling the leadership void left behind. Cross's remarks underscore the ongoing tensions within Zimbabwe's opposition landscape, as former allies grapple with the fallout from Chamisa's leadership style and decisions.