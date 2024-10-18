Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa is immature, I have been vindicated'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Retired politician Eddie Cross has publicly criticized former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa, suggesting that his leadership inadequacies contributed to the fragmentation of the opposition party.

In an online podcast, Cross expressed his concerns regarding Chamisa's ability to lead the CCC effectively, particularly after he took the helm in 2018 following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, the party's founding leader. Cross lamented the loss of Tsvangirai's appeal and charisma, stating that the "heart and spirit" of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) dissipated with Tsvangirai's passing.

"Heart and spirit of the MDC went with him (Tsvangirai). I did not support Chamisa. I thought he was a Chimusoro, a clever kid, but without the maturity to do the job, and I think I was right," Cross remarked.

Cross further accused Chamisa of being overly focused on his presidential ambitions, neglecting to support candidates who represented the party in last year's elections. "I think my biggest problem with Chamisa is he is totally preoccupied with himself. He didn't support his candidates. He did support his people who ran for him in the field. He did not support his councillors in the field. He loved the big position. He loved being the top man, but he was not the man of the people," he asserted.

Chamisa's leadership journey took a tumultuous turn after he resigned from the CCC, a party he founded in 2022 after splitting from the MDC. His departure was attributed to ongoing internal conflicts and infiltration, particularly after a faction of elected officials was recalled by the party's self-appointed secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Cross criticized Chamisa's decision to leave the CCC amid these disputes, questioning the rationale behind such a move. "How does a president leave the party? Please, are you nuts, are you crazy? There was nothing else behind CCC more than Nelson Chamisa," the economist-turned-politician stated.

Since Chamisa's exit, the CCC has struggled to maintain unity and direction, with Welshman Ncube facing challenges in filling the leadership void left behind. Cross's remarks underscore the ongoing tensions within Zimbabwe's opposition landscape, as former allies grapple with the fallout from Chamisa's leadership style and decisions.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Drone hits Netanyahu's home?

52 mins ago | 73 Views

Chivayo refuses to pay American consultant

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Setback for Ramaphosa as another major retailer in South Africa closes its doors

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF now regional cancer, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

CCC pushes back

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabweans seek better healthcare in Zambia amid failing system

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zifa tells ex-footballers to 'go back to school'

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital promotes mental health in workplaces with campaign walk

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Calls for US$ salaries grow louder in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Make your daughter marry me or I will kill you'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Ndema Ngwenya foretold present political, cultural, language crisis'

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Security guard charged over US$5 million Mbare Musika fire

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Lobola confusion hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

NRZ struggles amid sanctions, as revival efforts falter

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa caps 2,394 graduands in Bindura

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe govt launches major housing project in Matabeleland North

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Man jailed for licking niece's private parts

17 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Eddies Cross insists Mnangagwa won 2023 elections, defying SADC. Americans sussed out MDC leaders are 'flawed' back in 2007!

17 hrs ago | 730 Views

Unfair Labor Practice: ZIMSEC's Unpaid Invigilation Policy

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

The PVO Bill is a threat to Zimbabwe's democracy

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Why Download the Paripesa App: Unique Features and Functions

17 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man and daughters arrested for murder of his parents

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man slapped with 24 years for murder

17 hrs ago | 364 Views

Government's compensation plan for former white farmers sparks outrage

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

18 hrs ago | 1337 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

18 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

22 hrs ago | 532 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

18 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 2358 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

18 Oct 2024 at 12:29hrs | 293 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

18 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 1222 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

18 Oct 2024 at 12:21hrs | 712 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

18 Oct 2024 at 12:07hrs | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

18 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 132 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

18 Oct 2024 at 10:42hrs | 486 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

18 Oct 2024 at 10:41hrs | 454 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

18 Oct 2024 at 10:35hrs | 2407 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 447 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

18 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 252 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

18 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 680 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

18 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 328 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

18 Oct 2024 at 08:55hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

18 Oct 2024 at 08:54hrs | 707 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

18 Oct 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1523 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

18 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1629 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

18 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 331 Views