Zanu-PF now regional cancer, says Sikhala

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zengeza West and St Mary's legislator Job Sikhala has issued a stern warning to Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, cautioning against its interference in the domestic governance of other nations, which he claims puts Zimbabweans in the diaspora at risk.Sikhala, who currently serves as the chairman of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), was responding to comments made during a recent rally in Botswana, where former President Ian Khama accused Zanu-PF of deploying agents to rig the upcoming elections in the country. The plebiscites in Botswana are set for October 30, 2024, with incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi seeking re-election.The opposition politician alleged that Zanu-PF, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has previously interfered in elections in Mozambique and South Africa. He expressed concern that these actions could foster resentment towards Zimbabweans living in the region."As Zimbabweans, we are at risk of being hated everywhere in the region because of a stinking party that loves to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries," Sikhala stated. "They are the loudest to cry against interference in our own country but are found practicing exactly the same in other nations."Sikhala's remarks come in light of recent allegations that Zanu-PF supporters, including a former councillor, participated in Mozambique's general elections, raising questions about the credibility of the election results favoring the ruling Frelimo party. The relationship between Frelimo and Zanu-PF dates back to the liberation struggles of both nations, which complicates the integrity of their electoral processes."We saw them in South Africa's elections where all parties voiced their disapproval of their presence during the May elections. Here we are having them voting in Mozambique's elections," Sikhala added, underscoring his belief that Zanu-PF poses a threat to regional peace and stability.The former legislator claimed to possess intelligence on Zanu-PF's ongoing efforts to manipulate elections in both Botswana and Zambia, highlighting the party's attempts to revive the controversial political career of Edgar Lungu, a former president of Zambia who was ousted by the current leader, Hakainde Hichilema."In Zambia, they are trying to resuscitate the dead and scandal-riddled Edgar Lungu. They have no shame," he remarked. Sikhala's criticism of Zanu-PF aligns with concerns raised by Hichilema, who has previously delivered a critical report on Zimbabwe's electoral processes, further straining relationships within the SADC.As Zanu-PF's activities continue to stir controversy across the region, Sikhala's warnings emphasize the potential consequences for Zimbabweans abroad, urging the ruling party to cease its meddling in other nations' affairs for the sake of national and regional integrity.