Chivayo refuses to pay American consultant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, known for his extravagant lifestyle and high-profile donations, is currently embroiled in controversy following his refusal to pay US$75,000 to an American consultant, Frederick Griffin. Local news website NewsHaws reported that the payment pertains to a failed consultancy for Chivayo's ambitious but ultimately botched Starlink project, which aimed to secure exclusive rights to partner with SpaceX's satellite internet service.

Chivayo, who has gained notoriety for his penchant for luxury cars, designer fashion, and lavish gifts - recently donating a Bentley to a friend and a Toyota Fortuner to Daisy Mtukudzi, widow of the late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi - has come under fire for prioritizing his high-profile donations over fulfilling his financial obligations to business partners and service providers.

Insiders claim that Chivayo's refusal to settle his debts raises questions about his business practices. Sources indicate that Griffin's consultancy was pivotal in Chivayo's plans to partner with Starlink, but those plans unraveled due to the satellite company's reluctance to engage in what they deemed a "shady business model." Furthermore, internal conflicts involving Chivayo and other stakeholders, including close associates of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, contributed to the project's failure.

According to informed sources, President Mnangagwa had publicly supported Chivayo's bid for the Starlink partnership. However, complications arose when one of the President's twin sons expressed competing interests in the same project, leading to tensions. Additionally, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa reportedly opposed Chivayo's efforts behind the scenes, aligning herself with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), which ultimately derailed the deal.

After negotiations, a compromise was reached that required multiple companies, including Chivayo's, to be licensed, effectively thwarting his plans to dominate the market.

The unfolding situation surrounding Chivayo's dealings has garnered significant attention, particularly following a lengthy investigation by The NewsHawks. The investigation highlighted Chivayo's trip to the United States in March, where he sought to solidify the Starlink deal, as well as his involvement in the US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender scandal. During this scandal, Chivayo allegedly refused to pay his jailed business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, their rightful shares.

As the controversy continues to swirl around him, questions are being raised about the implications of Chivayo's business practices and his connections to the ruling party. Critics argue that his lavish spending and megalomaniac donations are overshadowing the pressing financial obligations he has left unfulfilled, further straining his reputation in a country already grappling with economic challenges.

Source - online

