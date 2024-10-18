Latest News Editor's Choice


Khama Billiat wasn't mentally strong enough to take another season with Kaizer Chiefs

FORMER Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has revealed why he walked away from the Naturena-based giants.

The 34-year-old forward surprisingly left Amakhosi following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season and later joined Castle Lager PSL side Yadah FC in Zimbabwe.

Chiefs were keen to extend his contract, but the player went AWOL for weeks before he decided to part ways with the club. Billiat has now thoroughly explained what led to his unexpected departure from Chiefs.

"Look negotiations always go either way, I felt like it was time for me to move back home. They wanted me to stay, but I don't think I was mentally strong enough to take another season again," Billiat said on MhlengiSports YouTube Channel.

"With all the injuries I was getting, all the pressure I was getting. It was frustrating. It was frustrating I think because I wanted to play so much and I wanted to contribute so much, but yeah, I would have loved to stay but negotiations did not go well.

"I didn't mind the salary cut; I appreciate it. I would have stayed, but I just felt like the pressure was too much for me to take, a lot was going on.

"I was not sure if I would be injury-free had I stayed for another season and also with the social media pressure it was not easy," he explained.

"I am the only one person, so I couldn't take so much, and it got to a point where most of the time I was not myself even when I was at home because there was so much to deal with.

"So yeah, I apologize about what happened during that time of negotiations and salary cut issues, It was just a lot for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Billiat joined Chiefs in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns, however, he did not live up to expectations after failing to help the club win trophies.

Following his departure from the Glamour Boys, PSL outfits such as SuperSport United and Cape Town City were interested in signing him.

The former Ajax Cape Town star has been doing well at Yadah FC and he has since returned to the Zimbabwe national team after retiring in 2021.

WHAT NEXT?

Billiat is continuing to revive his career in Zimbabwe at Yadah and he is on the verge of winning the Zim PSL Golden Boot – having scored 12 goals so far.

On the other hand, Chiefs will continue hunting for trophies this season. On Saturday, October 19, Amakhosi will face SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout Cup last-16 clash.

Source - Goal.com
