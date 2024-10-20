Namibian opposition to Chivayo linked tender rages

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Popular Democratic Party (PDP), a leading Namibian opposition party, has voiced strong objections over a US$60 million tender awarded by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to South African company Ren-Form CC, a firm allegedly linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The tender was for the printing of ballot papers for Namibia's upcoming presidential and national elections, set for November 27 this year.The PDP's concerns stem from Chivayo's involvement in a similar tender for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections, which were marred by controversy and allegations of irregularities. Foreign observer missions criticized those elections for failing to meet international standards, citing issues such as the late delivery of ballot papers to opposition strongholds, with some areas casting votes overnight.In a letter to the ECN, the PDP formally challenged the tender awarded to Ren-Form CC, questioning the integrity of the process. The opposition party expressed concern that Chivayo's alleged connections to corrupt dealings could compromise Namibia's electoral process."Our client hereby informs your offices that it objects to the appointment of Ren-Form CC for the design, printing, supply, and delivery of the ballot papers. It has come to our client's attention that the controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo is connected to the supplier," the letter read.Ren-Form CC has faced similar allegations in Zimbabwe, where it was implicated in inflating election-related costs in a US$100 million deal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).Namibian opposition legislator Inna Hangari echoed the PDP's concerns and warned that legal action could follow if the ECN fails to reconsider the tender award."Thank you for standing in solidarity with us, especially with the people of Zimbabwe, who have endured the harsh reality of stolen elections. We appreciate your vigilance in alerting us to what could potentially undermine our democratic process," Hangari stated, adding that the PDP's legal team was prepared to take the matter to the High Court.The ECN has yet to respond publicly to the PDP's objections. However, with growing scrutiny over election preparations, the issue may escalate as the November elections approach.