Harare City Council fails to justify mushrooming fuel stations

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Harare City Council is facing mounting scrutiny over its failure to justify the rapid increase in fuel stations across the capital, raising suspicions of corruption and questionable activities within the city's administration. These concerns have emerged as a Commission of Inquiry, led by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, probes the council's operations and decision-making processes.

The commission, established mid-year by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has focused attention on the mushrooming of fuel stations, many of which appear to have been established under dubious circumstances. Several of these service stations are located close to residential areas, in clear violation of the city's bylaws, sparking public outcry and allegations of underhanded approvals.

Takudzwa Dzumbunu, the Harare City Council's Committee chairperson on Works and Town Planning, struggled to explain to the commission how these fuel stations received permits in unsuitable locations. She was questioned extensively by the commission regarding specific cases of fuel stations that have attracted controversy.

"First, I will respond to the one on Argyle. It is provided for in the local development plan which was advertised and adopted, and they do not even come to the committee for us to make a decision. The one on Churchill and Domboshava got a permit before I became chairperson," Dzumbunu stated. She further noted that in some cases, property owners are allowed to change the use of their land to commercial purposes, a loophole that complicates the council's control over developments.

The establishment of fuel stations, particularly in residential areas, has raised questions about the criteria used by the city council to approve these projects. Critics argue that the approvals point to deeper issues of poor governance, with some fearing that corruption may be influencing the decisions made at Town House.

"Some of these service stations were approved by the previous committee, and some of them fall under the local development plan," Dzumbunu explained, attempting to shift responsibility for certain approvals.

Justice Cheda pressed Dzumbunu on whether her committee had directly approved the fuel stations under investigation. In response, she admitted, "No, some [were approved], like I indicated. The local development plan sometimes brings in new uses, and in this particular one, it then gave into the commercial mixed-use zone on Argyle Road in Avondale."

As the inquiry continues, many are watching closely to see whether the commission will uncover any further evidence of corruption or regulatory failures within the Harare City Council. The proliferation of fuel stations in controversial locations remains a point of contention, with residents calling for greater transparency and accountability in how city planning decisions are made.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Harare, #Fuel, #Stations

