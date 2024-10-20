Zimbabwe considers sending U23 team to upcoming CHAN Qualifiers

News / National

Warriors head coach Michael Nees is weighing the option of fielding a junior team for Zimbabwe's upcoming African Nations Championships (CHAN) round one qualifier match against Eswatini, scheduled for later this month. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set the first leg for the weekend of October 25-27, with the second leg to follow between November 1-3.The winner of the Zimbabwe-Eswatini tie will advance to face Madagascar in the final qualifying round in December.As CHAN is exclusively for local-based players, Zimbabwe is making its return to the tournament after missing the previous edition due to a FIFA suspension, which was lifted last year. However, with several logistical challenges surrounding player availability, Nees is considering sending a youthful squad for the qualifier."One of the options is we send a very youthful squad, a mixture of the under-20 and under-23 players. This can help them get game time, and the development team coaches can take over. It's a development opportunity on its own," Nees said.The decision to field a junior team comes amid concerns that clubs may be reluctant to release their key players during the critical stages of the domestic league, as CHAN matches are not part of the official FIFA calendar. Several countries are struggling with similar issues, with six Southern African nations already pulling out of the competition due to scheduling conflicts."Let me be honest, this competition is outside the FIFA calendar, meaning clubs have more power over players. We can't take the best players from any club at the moment when they are either fighting for a championship or trying to avoid relegation," Nees explained.The Warriors coach acknowledged the difficulties in securing player commitments but emphasized the importance of developing young talent through international exposure. "I think everybody wants us to cater for young players, and they can play in such a tournament without any pressure," he added.Zimbabwe's best CHAN performance came in 2014 when they reached the semi-finals. As they prepare to mark their return to the tournament, all eyes will be on the squad selection and whether the youthful team can step up to the challenge against Eswatini.