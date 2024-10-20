Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean teen sentenced for murder in South Africa

A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo to 22 years imprisonment for murder.

Brian Mugwira, 19, is one of the men who murdered and dismembered the body of 17-year-old Motjatji Thoka from Mokomene village.

Motjatji went missing from her home on January 5.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a missing person report was filed at the Botlokwa police station within the Capricorn District and this was escalated to the Provincial Missing Person Task Team in Limpopo.

"After an extensive investigation, her remains were found on January 8, 2024, in the yard of an occupied house, with several body parts missing," Ledwaba said.

Mugwira and his co-accused, Tatenda Sithole, 36, were identified as suspects and were arrested.

Police said Mugwira was found with some of the girl's body parts.

"Sithole was apprehended on January 16, 2024, at a rental property in Mokomene village, while Mugwira was arrested on January 26, 2024, in the mountains near Ndzelele village in Thohoyandou, where he was found with some of the victim's body parts," Ledwaba said.

During the court proceedings, both accused at the time were denied bail and remained in custody.

On Thursday, Mugwira pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment. His co-accused, Sithole, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. His trial is set to begin on June 2, 2025.

The Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the investigating team for their diligence in uncovering the heinous acts of these criminals and ensuring that justice is served for the victim.

Source - IOL

