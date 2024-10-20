Latest News Editor's Choice


Steve Dyer and the making of Tuku Music

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
When Steve Dyer speaks of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, it's as if the Zimbabwean music legend is still with us. In a recent interview with Sunday Life, Dyer reminisced about Tuku in the present tense, suggesting that Mtukudzi, who passed away in 2019, remains an enduring presence in the music world.

"Tuku is a special artist because he has good compositions and a very distinctive voice, and that combination is just great," Dyer shared. His reflections serve as a reminder that while Tuku may have been physically laid to rest in Madziwa, his spirit continues to resonate through his music.

For Dyer, who is currently in Zimbabwe to celebrate Jeys Marabini's 34 years in the music industry, Tuku was more than just a person. He was a voice, a myth, a spirit that cannot be silenced. Despite his passing, Tuku's legacy endures, carried forward by his timeless music and the memories of those who worked with him.

Dyer, a South African jazz maestro, produced seven of Mtukudzi's albums from 1998 to 2002, a period that coincided with Tuku's rise to international stardom. Reflecting on the album Tuku Music, which cemented Mtukudzi's global reputation, Dyer admitted that he never anticipated the monumental impact it would have.

"We had no idea that it would become so big and important," Dyer said. Initially, the plan was to send the recordings to a French label for mixing. However, the deal fell through, and the album was recorded independently. It was fellow musician Louis Mhlanga who first foresaw the album's success.

"Louis came in and did a couple of sessions, and he said, ‘You know what, this album is going to do something for Oliver.' At the time, although I knew there was quality in the music, I didn't know it would have such a big impact," Dyer recalled.

Dyer credited the album's success to the incredible chemistry among the team that worked on it. With Tuku at the peak of his creativity, Debbie Metcalfe managing his welfare, and a strong support system in place, everything seemed to fall into place.

"He had a really good band. Sam Mataure had just started working with him, and Debbie managed him well. Mark Biagio, who engineered the album, had a background in rock music, but for some reason, he connected with Tuku's music. It was synergy," Dyer said.

For Dyer, the period he spent working with Tuku was transformative, both personally and professionally. However, as much as he cherishes those years, Dyer is keen to be recognized for his current endeavors. Known for his classic hits like Thabiso and albums like Freeway and Indlela Yenkululeko, Dyer now focuses on evolving as an artist.

"I am not where I was back then. The personnel I work with has changed, and my sound has evolved. I was a young man when I made Thabiso, and a lot of time has passed. Music has changed, and I want to move with it," he said.

In April 2024, Dyer released his latest album, Enhlizweni, marking another chapter in his storied career. He noted that while older generations may feel nostalgic for his early works, his newer music resonates with younger audiences. "I don't want to be yesterday's man; I want to be today's man," Dyer emphasized.

As Dyer continues to explore new sounds and collaborate with artists globally, he remains dedicated to creating music that transcends borders. "My intention has always been to look beyond South Africa, Zimbabwe, or Botswana. I want to recognize the entire region and create music that has a global appeal," he said.

Despite the challenges of navigating an ever-changing music industry, Dyer is optimistic about the future. With plans to return to the U.S. and continue recording, he is set on leaving an indelible mark on the world of music—just as his longtime friend and collaborator, Oliver Mtukudzi, did.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Mtukudzi, #Dyer, #Tuku

