French investors eye Zimbabwe rail project what is the risk of sanctions

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-profile delegation from 20 leading French companies, led by France's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Paul-Bertrand Barets, met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, reaffirming France's commitment to strengthening economic relations with Zimbabwe. The visit, part of a two-day business exploration, focused on identifying investment opportunities across key sectors.If they secure the project what is the risk that one day the French government or the EU will block supply of parts to the project?The French delegation, accompanied by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to France, Dr. Sekai Nzenza, and led by Alstom's Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Philippe Delleur, expressed keen interest in sectors such as mining, agriculture, construction, and infrastructure. Alstom, a major player in global rail transport, indicated plans to invest in the development of a light rail system for Harare.Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Barets emphasized the enduring relationship between the two nations and expressed optimism about the prospects for further collaboration."French companies have always been present in Zimbabwe, and they have never left over the last decades," said Barets. "With the strong leadership of President Mnangagwa and the support of President Emmanuel Macron, we are making a new step forward in terms of engagement."Barets acknowledged the positive reception by President Mnangagwa, who he said had shown great attention and commitment to the delegation's mission. "The President was very supportive from day one, and during our meeting, he was incredibly attentive to what we achieved over the two days with French companies," Barets added, underscoring Mnangagwa's dedication to bolstering the French-Zimbabwean partnership.Ambassador Nzenza highlighted the diverse areas of interest the French companies aim to engage with, particularly in infrastructure projects like the proposed Harare light rail system, which would ease transportation challenges in the city."We brought 20 high-profile companies from France, and among them are those who manufacture light rail, like the trains that ferry people around Harare," Nzenza said, noting that the meeting had opened up potential investment avenues that align with President Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe's development.The French delegation also met with various government ministries, including entities under the Mutapa Investment Fund, identifying opportunities in sectors ranging from energy to manufacturing. Ambassador Nzenza emphasized that these engagements would pave the way for future investments, ultimately creating jobs and contributing to the country's economic growth.Philippe Delleur, representing the French business organization that includes over 200,000 companies, described the visit as the beginning of deeper economic integration between France and Zimbabwe. He noted that French companies are already active in Zimbabwe, particularly in mining and construction, but he sees opportunities for further expansion into infrastructure and energy sectors."We are going back to France now, and we will encourage more French companies to come to Zimbabwe," said Delleur. "We are already very present in the region, particularly in South Africa, which gives us the capacity to participate in Zimbabwe's development as well."The visit underscores a growing interest from international companies in Zimbabwe's expanding economy, with French firms positioning themselves to play a significant role in the country's economic development under President Mnangagwa's leadership.