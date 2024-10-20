Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions Day on Friday, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as the chairperson of the regional bloc, leading the national event. The President is expected to deliver a national address and a statement in his capacity as SADC chairperson, further intensifying the regional push for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations.The Government has organized a range of activities to mark the occasion, including the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Summit, which will feature a media indaba, roadshow, cultural and musical performances, solidarity marches, and public awareness campaigns. Additionally, schools and tertiary institutions will showcase innovation exhibitions, alongside panel discussions, workshops, and the screening of documentaries highlighting the impact of sanctions.SADC Heads of State are expected to send solidarity messages in support of Zimbabwe's ongoing call for the removal of the economic embargo, which it says has hindered investment and trade, further exacerbating the nation's economic challenges. Zimbabwe's diplomatic missions around the globe will also host events to commemorate the day.This year's theme, "Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: The Relentless Fight against Illegal Sanctions," reflects Zimbabwe's broader development goals and its continuous fight against the sanctions that the government argues are illegal and harmful to the country's progress.Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira confirmed that preparations were complete for the regional event. "Zimbabwe will on Friday join the rest of SADC in commemorating Anti-Sanctions Day. I can say all systems are set and we are ready. A number of activities are lined up for the day, and the Cabinet has already approved the programme," said Prof. Murwira.The minister reiterated Zimbabwe's call for the removal of the sanctions, particularly those imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, arguing that they violate international law and the principles of multilateralism. "Zimbabwe and other affected nations continue to fall victim to unilateral coercive measures, which run counter to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the basic norms of international relations," he said.One of the major challenges Zimbabwe faces due to sanctions is blocked access to multilateral funding, as highlighted by Mrs. Winnet Kanyerere, the director for constitutional and parliamentary affairs in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. "For instance, when Zimbabwe qualifies for loans or debt relief from the IMF, World Bank, and other multilateral financial institutions, the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) expressly directs US representatives at these institutions to oppose or vote against such requests," she explained.The SADC Anti-Sanctions Day was first declared in August 2019 by former Tanzanian leader Dr. John Magufuli when he chaired the regional body. It is a day when SADC member states collectively denounce the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and voice their disapproval through various platforms.The sanctions, which have been in place since the early 2000s, have been blamed for contributing to Zimbabwe's economic hardships by discouraging foreign investment and limiting the country's access to international markets. While the West maintains that the sanctions are targeted at specific individuals and institutions, many Zimbabwean groups argue that the measures affect the broader population.Broad Alliance Against Sanctions co-founder and chairperson, Mr. Calvern Chitsunge, emphasized that the impact of the sanctions goes beyond the targeted individuals. "America and its allies argue that the measures are only targeting certain individuals, yet the pain is felt by everyone," Chitsunge said. "We all know that 17 fire tenders were seized last year by Lithuania because of the so-called sanctions. These fire tenders are vital for rural emergency response, and their confiscation undermines local authorities' ability to protect lives and property during emergencies."As Zimbabwe prepares to commemorate the day, the government hopes that increased regional and international solidarity will bring attention to its plight and ultimately lead to the lifting of the sanctions that it claims are a violation of human rights and an obstacle to economic recovery.