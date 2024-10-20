Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Thousands of Zimbabweans who contracted respiratory diseases while working in South African gold mines between the 1960s and 1980s may begin receiving compensation from November. Tshiamiso Trust, the organization tasked with facilitating the payments, is finalizing engagements with local service providers to conduct essential medical assessments for beneficiaries.

At least 1,000 former miners who were recruited under the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association (Wenela) are set to benefit from the compensation process.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Tshiamiso Trust's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Munyadziwa Kwinda, said they are making significant progress toward compensating ex-miners in Zimbabwe.

"Once service providers have been identified and established by the end of October, we expect the process to start in November," Dr. Kwinda said. "In other countries like Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini, more than 19,000 ex-miners have already been paid by Tshiamiso Trust."

Zimbabwe has not yet seen any payments, but key advancements have been made, particularly in finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the Zimbabwean government. This agreement, set to be signed soon, will allow the Trust to operate and facilitate the compensation process in the country.

The compensation depends on the severity of respiratory diseases contracted by the ex-miners. Tshiamiso Trust was established following a 2018 South African High Court ruling that ordered a R5 billion settlement for miners who suffered health complications due to poor working conditions. According to Tshiamiso Trust, R1.7 billion has already been paid out under this settlement.

Eligible Zimbabwean ex-miners could receive payouts ranging from 10,000 to 250,000 South African rand. However, only those who meet the eligibility criteria - such as proof of employment in mines involved in the class action and documented respiratory disease - will qualify for compensation. Zimbabwe has about 20,000 former miners, but not all are expected to benefit.

Dr. Kwinda emphasized the importance of identifying local service providers to facilitate medical assessments for former mine workers and streamline the compensation process. "Zimbabwe has long been a focal point for our compensation efforts," he said. "The establishment of these services is key to the Trust being able to provide access to compensation."

The Wenela workers, who hailed from countries such as Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe, were recruited to work under harsh conditions in South African gold mines. Many of these workers suffered from poor pay, and inadequate access to education and healthcare, contributing to their long-term health problems.

Zimbabwe was one of the largest contributors of labor to South African mines during this period, with most of the migrants working underground in gold mines.

This compensation initiative marks a long-awaited step toward addressing the injustices faced by Zimbabwean mine workers and their families.

Source - The Sunday Mail
