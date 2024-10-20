Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

News / National

by Staff reporter

The race for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title will extend into November after league leaders Simba Bhora suffered a shocking last-minute 1-0 defeat to Herentals at Rufaro Stadium, delaying their championship celebrations. Meanwhile, second-placed FC Platinum comfortably won 3-0 against Yadah at Mandava Stadium, narrowing the gap to six points with three matches remaining.Herentals' Zibusiso Ruguchu scored the decisive goal deep into injury time, stunning Simba Bhora and keeping their title rivals in contention. Simba Bhora, needing just four more points to secure the championship, must now hope to avoid any further slip-ups while FC Platinum remains in pursuit.After the match, Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed disappointment with his team's performance. "By our standards, we didn't play well. We didn't create meaningful clear chances… We were not ourselves today, but played like we didn't want to win the championship," Ndiraya admitted. He acknowledged that the late free-kick, which led to their defeat, was well-executed but emphasized that his team must improve to secure the title.Herentals coach Paul Benza, on the other hand, was delighted with the victory, which brought relief after a difficult run of just one point in their previous three matches.At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum kept the pressure on Simba Bhora with an emphatic 3-0 win over Yadah. Oscar Bhebhe opened the scoring in the second minute, and Wilfred Muvirimi doubled the lead in the 20th minute. Mid-season signing Devine Mhindirira scored his first goal for the club three minutes later, sealing the win.In a surprising result, outgoing champions Ngezi Platinum Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Chegutu Pirates at Baobab Stadium. Despite leading in the first half, Ngezi Platinum Stars failed to maintain their advantage as Chegutu Pirates staged a second-half comeback. The defeat leaves Ngezi Platinum Stars third in the table with 46 points, 14 behind Simba Bhora, effectively ending their hopes of retaining the title.Elsewhere, Bikita Minerals' relegation worries deepened after a 2-1 loss to Green Fuel at Sakubva Stadium. Despite a strong performance from Bikita Minerals striker Chris Makambira, Green Fuel held on for the win, with Clice Rupiya and Neson Mwasanga providing the goals. Bikita Minerals coach Arnold Jani lamented his team's inability to convert chances into goals, while Green Fuel assistant coach Taurai Mangwiro praised his side's resilience in securing a crucial victory.At Nyamhunga Stadium, ZPC Kariba and Hwange played to a goalless draw, with both teams remaining in the relegation battle. Meanwhile, Chicken Inn's struggles continued as they fell 1-0 to TelOne at Luveve Stadium, with Chicken Inn captain Xolani Ndlovu missing a last-minute penalty that could have salvaged a point for his team.With just three matches remaining, the battle for the title and the fight for survival at the bottom of the table promises an intense finale to the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.