PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

News / National

by Staff reporter

Daisy Mtukudzi, the daughter of the late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, has announced that her car, which was recently damaged in an accident, has been successfully repaired and is back in top condition.Sir Wicknell Chivayo, who had previously offered assistance, confirmed that the vehicle is ready for Daisy to collect at her convenience. "Daisy's car is fixed and she is ready to pick it up anytime," Chivayo shared, expressing his commitment to supporting the Mtukudzi family during challenging times.The news comes as a relief to Daisy, who faced the challenges of transportation following the accident. With her car back in shape, she can now continue her daily activities without further interruption.The swift repair of the vehicle showcases the importance of community support and the resilience of the Mtukudzi family as they navigate the aftermath of the accident.