Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rumors regarding Prophet Walter Magaya's eligibility to run for the presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have been dispelled. Contrary to speculation suggesting that he does not possess the requisite five O-level qualifications, it has been confirmed that Magaya meets other critical criteria outlined in the ZIFA constitution.According to the regulations, a candidate must have a minimum of five years of football administration experience, be at least 40 years old, and have resided in Zimbabwe for the past three years. Furthermore, candidates can fulfill the academic requirement by holding either five O-levels or equivalent qualifications, such as diplomas or degrees. Magaya's background aligns well with these stipulations, affirming his candidacy.Beyond his administrative capabilities, Magaya has made significant contributions to football through various community programs aimed at nurturing local talent and encouraging youth participation. These initiatives resonate strongly with ZIFA's objectives of fostering football development from the grassroots level and have garnered him considerable support and respect within the football community.As the ZIFA election race continues to unfold, Magaya's eligibility and his contributions to the sport will likely play pivotal roles in the upcoming decision-making process. With his robust administrative experience and a genuine commitment to grassroots development, Magaya positions himself as a formidable candidate for the ZIFA presidency.