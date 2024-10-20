Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party is set to hold its annual conference in Bulawayo this week, where a controversial proposal to amend the constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office is expected to be a focal point. As factional battles simmer within the party, insiders suggest that internal strife has become increasingly evident, particularly over succession issues and the push for the 2030 agenda.Under Zimbabwe's current constitution, Mnangagwa's term is scheduled to expire in 2028, requiring him to retire. However, his loyalists are advocating for constitutional amendments that would allow him to remain in power until at least 2030 and potentially beyond. While Mnangagwa has publicly stated his intention to retire in accordance with the constitution, his supporters continue to promote the 2030 agenda, causing further division within the party.The Zanu-PF youth and women's leagues have openly endorsed this agenda, although backing from the military and war veterans remains tenuous. Reports indicate that Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary John Paradza has been actively meeting with youth structures across the nation, rallying support for the motion to amend the constitution. "He has been criss-crossing the country pushing the 2030 agenda, promising empowerment in return for supporting the constitutional amendment," a party member disclosed.In a meeting yesterday at the Dadaya youth training camp in Zvishavane, party youths from across Zimbabwe pledged their support for the 2030 agenda. Participants were reportedly given starter packs to launch business ventures. However, when contacted, Paradza insisted that the meeting was strictly about youth empowerment and had no political implications related to the 2030 agenda. "It was a youth empowerment meeting organised by the Youth Empowerment Ministry and it had nothing to do with politics," he stated.Despite Paradza's reassurances, observers have raised eyebrows at the timing of the meeting, occurring just days before the annual conference. Meanwhile, a faction known as the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association criticized Paradza and his supporters, accusing them of undermining the party's democratic processes. "Their arrogant declaration that President Mnangagwa will remain in power until 2030 is not only a blatant affront to the democratic processes within our nation but also a direct attack on the legitimacy and standing of Vice President General Chiwenga," the group stated.The 2030 campaign is viewed by some as a strategy to marginalize Chiwenga in the succession race. Notably, Chiwenga has not publicly endorsed the agenda, raising questions about the level of support he may have within the party.Zanu-PF's youth league has historically played a crucial role in supporting the leadership, particularly during the tenure of former president Robert Mugabe, when the youth rallied to maintain his power despite his declining health. As the annual conference approaches, the party's director of information, Farai Marapira, stated that provincial structures have been meeting to prepare resolutions for adoption. He acknowledged the vibrant debate within the party regarding the 2030 agenda but refrained from confirming any specific outcomes.Another senior party member predicted the usual discussions surrounding the 2030 agenda but expressed skepticism about any significant changes or challenges to Mnangagwa's authority at this conference. "It's not an elective congress, so I doubt if there would be any surprises," the member remarked, emphasizing the risks associated with openly opposing Mnangagwa and his policies.As Zanu-PF prepares for its conference, the future of the party and the prospect of constitutional amendments remain uncertain, with potential ramifications for the leadership landscape as the 2028 elections approach. The ongoing factional conflicts within the party echo past divisions seen during Mugabe's rule, as leaders jockey for position in the wake of Mnangagwa's tenure.