Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The business offices of Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa were petrol bombed by unknown assailants in Harare. The attack occurred at the premises housing the Zimbabwe Institute of Legal Studies along Fife Avenue, located near the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission offices.According to reports, the assailants, who arrived in three vehicles, also targeted the security guard stationed at the premises. The guard sustained severe burns, covering nearly 80 percent of his body, and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital for urgent medical treatment.The motive behind the attack remains unclear, prompting police to launch an investigation into the case.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, stating, "We are conducting investigations over the matter and we will issue a statement in due course."Masimirembwa recounted the alarming details of the incident, revealing that he received a call from one of his administrators around 4 AM."What happened is, I was phoned by our administrator of this college, which I own, and told that around 4 AM this place was petrol bombed," he said.He described the attackers as approximately eight individuals in two Fortuner vehicles and a Honda Fit, who came equipped with petrol in containers."They attacked our guard, made him lie down, beat him up, poured petrol on him, and burnt him. As it is, he is struggling for his life at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He has over 80 percent burns," Masimirembwa reported.The assailants reportedly threw a petrol bomb and fled the scene. Masimirembwa expressed concern over the intentions behind the attack, emphasizing that it appeared not to be a robbery."Clearly, these people did not come to rob or steal anything. It is something else. It was one office mainly where the petrol bomb landed. I think their hope was the place would then catch fire, but fortunately that did not happen," he explained.A team of police experts has been deployed to the scene to investigate the incident further. As the investigation unfolds, the attack has raised concerns over security and safety in the area, particularly for political figures and their associated businesses.