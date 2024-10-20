Latest News Editor's Choice


Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A 39-year-old male of Chimambo Village under Chief Musikavanhu, Chipinge was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of a man.

Wisdom Jombo appeared before Chipinge Magistrates Court after he stabbed Tawanda Matambo (42).

Matambo had gone into a liquor store at Chimambo Business Centre at midnight to buy some beer and Jombo followed Matambo when he left the store.

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated that Jombo asked Matambo questions he could not recall.

Matambo did not answer, this did not go down well with Jombo who then assaulted Matambo with clenched fists.

Jombo then took out an okapi knife and stabbed the man in the nose and twice in the back.

A man named James Mbwandi managed to take the knife away from the man.

It was noted that Matambo sustained a cut on the nose, stomach and at the back.

Jombo's four-year sentence was suspended by a year and he will serve an effective three years in prison.


Source - Byo24News

