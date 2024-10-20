Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Gwanda South has been plunged into mourning following the death of Chief Marupi of Dibilashaba. The 28-year-old traditional leader, born Oaheng Nare, passed away this evening at Health Point hospital in Harare after a short illness. His death was confirmed by Gwanda District Coordinator, Ms. Nomathemba Ndlovu.

Chief Marupi, born on 26 February 1996, succeeded his father, Mr. Lawrence Nare, who passed away in 2008. He was officially installed as a minor in 2012 and fully assumed the role of chief in 2014 when he turned 18. He is survived by his wife, Rorisang Tlou.

The community is in shock, not only due to his sudden passing but also because of a recent incident at his homestead. Last week, daring armed robbers pounced on the young chief's home and made off with his newly allocated Isuzu double-cab vehicle, R2 700 in cash, and two mobile phones. The vehicle had been given to him just two weeks prior during a government ceremony officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police have since launched an investigation into the robbery. According to National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the robbers entered Chief Marupi's home late at night, armed with guns and wearing balaclavas. They woke the chief from his sleep, demanding cash and valuables before fleeing with the stolen items and his vehicle.

Chief Marupi's death and the disturbing robbery have left the community deeply saddened and shaken.




Source - online
More on: #Chief, #Mrupi, #Robbery

