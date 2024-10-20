Latest News Editor's Choice


Professor Kurasha dies

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago
Zimbabwe's academic community is in mourning following the death of Professor Jameson Kurasha, a respected educationist, who passed away at the age of 72. Professor Kurasha died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to renal failure.

During his illustrious career, Professor Kurasha held several key positions, including his role as coordinator for the higher degrees directorate at the University of Zimbabwe. His contributions to the country's education system and the development of higher learning institutions have left an indelible mark.

Mourners are currently gathered at his family home, located at number 1 Ascot Road, Avondale in Harare, to pay their respects.

Professor Kurasha is survived by his two daughters, Flora and Primrose. The family has indicated that burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

