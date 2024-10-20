Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

News / National

by Staff reporter

The prevalence of early marriages in Empisini, Ward 14, has become a pressing issue, as many young girls are being forced into marriage at a young age due to harsh economic conditions. This troubling trend highlights the grim reality faced by numerous families, where poverty robs girls of their childhood and education, pushing them into early unions as a means of survival.One heart-wrenching story comes from a single mother of five, who recently witnessed her 17-year-old daughter marry under the strain of their dire financial situation. The family had been struggling since their homestead was destroyed by fire, leaving them homeless and forcing them to relocate."When we moved here, my daughter was still in primary school," the mother shared. "When it came time for her to attend secondary school, I had no money, so I begged the headmaster to let her continue her education. He agreed, but it was hard for her because she went to school hungry and returned home to find nothing to eat."The mother described how her daughter was bullied at school because of their impoverished condition, which only added to her burdens. "I became ill and couldn't use my hands, so she had to drop out of school to take care of me. She eventually made the decision to marry, saying she was tired of the constant embarrassment and the life we were living. She even had to wear my old underwear because I couldn't afford new ones," the mother lamented. "Now, I fear my 13-year-old daughter might be next, as we are still drowning in poverty."The young bride herself echoed the difficulties that led to her decision: "It was the situation at home that pushed me to get married. My mother works at a mine, and when that doesn't provide enough, we have to do piece jobs just to get food and meet other needs."Early marriages in Empisini reflect the broader social and economic challenges faced by rural communities across Zimbabwe, where poverty, lack of education, and inadequate support systems are pushing girls into adulthood far too soon. Advocacy groups are calling for urgent interventions to address this growing crisis, offering hope for families like the one struggling in Empisini.