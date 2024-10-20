Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
The prevalence of early marriages in Empisini, Ward 14, has become a pressing issue, as many young girls are being forced into marriage at a young age due to harsh economic conditions. This troubling trend highlights the grim reality faced by numerous families, where poverty robs girls of their childhood and education, pushing them into early unions as a means of survival.

One heart-wrenching story comes from a single mother of five, who recently witnessed her 17-year-old daughter marry under the strain of their dire financial situation. The family had been struggling since their homestead was destroyed by fire, leaving them homeless and forcing them to relocate.

"When we moved here, my daughter was still in primary school," the mother shared. "When it came time for her to attend secondary school, I had no money, so I begged the headmaster to let her continue her education. He agreed, but it was hard for her because she went to school hungry and returned home to find nothing to eat."

The mother described how her daughter was bullied at school because of their impoverished condition, which only added to her burdens. "I became ill and couldn't use my hands, so she had to drop out of school to take care of me. She eventually made the decision to marry, saying she was tired of the constant embarrassment and the life we were living. She even had to wear my old underwear because I couldn't afford new ones," the mother lamented. "Now, I fear my 13-year-old daughter might be next, as we are still drowning in poverty."

The young bride herself echoed the difficulties that led to her decision: "It was the situation at home that pushed me to get married. My mother works at a mine, and when that doesn't provide enough, we have to do piece jobs just to get food and meet other needs."

Early marriages in Empisini reflect the broader social and economic challenges faced by rural communities across Zimbabwe, where poverty, lack of education, and inadequate support systems are pushing girls into adulthood far too soon. Advocacy groups are calling for urgent interventions to address this growing crisis, offering hope for families like the one struggling in Empisini.

Source - cite

Must Read

Professor Kurasha dies

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

12 mins ago | 26 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

4 hrs ago | 800 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

7 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

'CID officers' arrested

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Burning Spear defies age

7 hrs ago | 221 Views

Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Gweru prophet dates America

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

SA asks Taiwan to move its de-facto embassy from Pretoria

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

8 hrs ago | 2732 Views

PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Britain tried to exile Zulu King to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe army faces scrutiny over unlawful gold mining operations

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Teaching Ndebele in Zimbabwe schools will have helped Shonas

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe will not regret taking back land!

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zera shuts down 73 unlicensed fuel stations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza meet over water crisis

9 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC considers introduction of Tradable Municipal Bonds

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

9 hrs ago | 30 Views

French investors eye Zimbabwe rail project what is the risk of sanctions

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Steve Dyer and the making of Tuku Music

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean teen sentenced for murder in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mozambique rocked by killings of opposition figures

9 hrs ago | 107 Views