Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwean right-back Isaac Mabaya was spotted training with Liverpool’s first team for the first time since head coach Arne Slot’s appointment earlier this season. The 20-year-old, who is part of the Reds' Academy, trained alongside fellow Zimbabwean Trey Nyoni, marking a significant moment for both young talents.

Mabaya's return to first-team training follows his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in April. The setback occurred during his first match back after a long-term ankle injury, halting his progress. However, with his fitness now restored, Mabaya looks to impress the new coaching staff under Slot as he integrates back into the squad.

In addition to Mabaya and Nyoni, several other academy players, including Harvey Davies, James Norris, and Oakley Cannonier, took part in this week’s senior team training session.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Nyoni, another rising star from Zimbabwe, has already caught the eye of the coaching team. He has trained with the senior squad and made a few appearances during the pre-season under Slot, further cementing his reputation as a player to watch for the future.

Both players' involvement with the first team signals a promising future for Zimbabwean footballers making strides in European football.

Source - soccer24

