Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning to bus and commuter omnibus conductors following the tragic death of a 27-year-old bus conductor on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The conductor lost his life after opening the bus door while the vehicle was still in motion to pick up a passenger.

The incident occurred along Nemakonde Road near Conway College in Harare, where the conductor fell onto the tarmac and was struck by the bus’s left rear wheels. In a statement issued on Sunday, police urged conductors to exercise caution and avoid such risky behavior.

"The ZRP warns bus and commuter omnibus conductors against opening doors while the vehicles are in motion. This follows a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/10/24 along Nemakonde Road near Conway College, Harare, where a bus conductor (27) died," read the statement.

According to the police, the conductor sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

In a separate road traffic incident on Friday, two people lost their lives, and 11 others were injured in a collision involving a Freightliner truck and a Nissan Caravan along Dabuka Road, at the junction with Harare-Mutare Road. The Nissan Caravan, which was carrying 11 passengers, overturned after the impact, resulting in the instant death of one passenger, while another victim died upon reaching the hospital.

Both bodies were taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary, and the injured passengers are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The ZRP continues to urge drivers and conductors to prioritize road safety and take all necessary precautions to prevent such tragic accidents.

