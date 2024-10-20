Latest News Editor's Choice


US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

At least US$48 million is required next year to complete the construction of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, a crucial water project aimed at alleviating water shortages in Bulawayo and surrounding areas. This was revealed by Engineer Takudza Makwangudze, director for engineering and hydrological services at the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), during a site tour by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

Speaking at the construction site in the Mabale area of Hwange District, Eng Makwangudze expressed gratitude to the Government for funding the project since 2017, after it had faced numerous delays since its initial proposal in 1912. The lake is expected to not only resolve Bulawayo's long-standing water issues but also provide irrigation water for 10,000 hectares of land in Binga, Hwange, and Lupane districts, as well as communities along the pipeline route from Gwayi to Bulawayo.

"We have made remarkable progress on the dam as you can see, and we have received support from Treasury, which we continue to request," Eng Makwangudze said. "For this dam to be successfully completed, we need continuous disbursement of at least US$4 million every month. This will allow us to build two metres of the wall per month until completion."

Currently, 39 metres of the required 72-metre wall have been constructed. Eng Makwangudze emphasized that if the US$48 million is disbursed by 2025, the dam could be completed by the end of that year. However, to complete all the components of the project, including the hydroelectric power plant and pumping facilities, an estimated US$84 million is required.

Key components of the Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project include the completion of the dam wall, the construction of a powerhouse for hydroelectricity generation, and the building of the first pump house to channel water to Bulawayo.

The Chairman of the Portfolio Committee, Felix Maburutse, praised President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for ensuring the long-delayed project finally got underway. "We thank the President for his visionary leadership that ensured the construction of the dam takes off. We will also lobby Treasury as a Committee to ensure that the required funds are released for the completion of the project," he said.

The Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project, once completed, is expected to be a game-changer in addressing water scarcity and supporting agricultural activities in Zimbabwe's Matabeleland North Province.

