Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

Bulawayo is witnessing a surge in activity as the city prepares to host two significant events this week: the 21st Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference, set to begin tomorrow, and the 5th SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day commemorations. The influx of people and vehicles into the city is already noticeable, as preparations reach their peak.Hotels and other accommodation providers have bolstered their staff to cater to the large number of attendees expected for both events. Major highways leading into Bulawayo have been bustling with traffic since last week, as ruling party officials, service providers, and security personnel arrive to finalize the arrangements.The volume of visitors is expected to increase further starting today, with some delegates traveling from Harare after attending Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his capacity as Zanu-PF First Secretary, will officiate the opening ceremony of the conference. He will also lead the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day commemorations as the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).The conference, which will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds, is themed "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030." The event will culminate on Saturday with the President presiding over the closing ceremony. According to Zanu-PF secretary-general Dr. Obert Mpofu, the event will host 4,396 delegates, including international attendees and representatives from regional sister political parties.Dr. Mpofu emphasized that the focus of this year's conference will be on the economy, the party's progress, and the welfare of the people. He noted that the smaller number of delegates is intended to allow for more meaningful and practical discussions. "Leaner delegations are the gold standard, allowing for a more focused conference that addresses pressing issues," he said.Alongside the conference, an expo and a musical gala featuring some of Zimbabwe's top artists will offer delegates a chance to relax after a busy week of deliberations.Preparations for the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day are also in full swing. The event, running under the theme "Embracing Innovation Towards Vision 2030: The Relentless Fight Against Illegal Sanctions," will feature a variety of activities, including a media indaba, cultural events, solidarity marches, and public awareness campaigns. Schools and tertiary institutions will showcase exhibitions, and there will be panel discussions, workshops, and documentaries highlighting the impact of sanctions.SADC Heads of State are expected to deliver solidarity messages in support of Zimbabwe's growing campaign for the unconditional removal of sanctions. Additionally, Zimbabwe's diplomatic missions around the world will host their own commemorative activities.Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere recently addressed the importance of the theme, linking it to efforts by the Second Republic to strengthen the economy through science, technology, and innovation, as well as mitigate the negative effects of sanctions on key sectors. He confirmed that President Mnangagwa will deliver a national address on Anti-Sanctions Day, emphasizing Zimbabwe's ongoing struggle against the embargo.With both the Zanu-PF conference and SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day drawing near, Bulawayo is set to be the focal point of significant national and regional discussions this week.