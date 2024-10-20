Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo residents are growing increasingly frustrated over skyrocketing water bills, raising concerns about the accuracy of the City Council's billing system. During a recent Council meeting, councillors discussed the flood of complaints from residents who reported receiving inflated bills despite inconsistent water supply in many parts of the city.Many residents claim that they only receive water about two days a week, while others in some suburbs have gone without water for months. This has left residents puzzled as to how their consumption bills continue to rise, even when their access to water is severely limited.Councillors voiced concerns about the growing distrust among residents toward the Council's ability to manage water resources effectively. The discrepancies in billing have led to payment delays, with many residents questioning the legitimacy of the amounts they are being charged.Mayor David Coltart acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stressing the urgent need to restore trust between the City Council and residents. "We must ensure transparency in our billing system and improve communication with the public to resolve these issues," he said. Coltart emphasized that the Council is taking steps to address the problem and is exploring solutions to correct the billing errors.Among the measures being considered is the automation of water meters, which the Council believes will enhance billing accuracy and improve service delivery. Additionally, the Council plans to organize community forums to directly engage with residents, provide them with insights into how the billing system works, and help them manage their water usage more effectively.These forums aim to foster a collaborative approach between the Council and the community, working together to address the city's water management challenges. The Council hopes that by improving transparency and communication, it can begin to rebuild public trust and address the frustrations stemming from the rising water bills.