Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two men from Bulawayo, Peter Manandanya (40) from Mzilikazi suburb and Jivas Chizunza (50) from Mahatshula North, have been arrested in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Harare earlier this month. The duo was apprehended last Thursday following police investigations and is expected to appear in court today.In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrests, providing details of how the investigation unfolded."On the 17th of October, police in Bulawayo arrested Peter Manandanya at his girlfriend's place of residence in Mahatshula North, Bulawayo," said Insp Ncube. During questioning, Manandanya confessed to the crime and implicated Chizunza as his accomplice.Following the confession, police raided Chizunza's home, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen vehicle, a Honda Fit, valued at approximately US$3,000. The vehicle was reported stolen from a parking bay in Eastview Gardens, Harare, on October 10.According to Inspector Ncube, the complainant, a 30-year-old woman, discovered the theft the following morning and immediately notified her transport manager. The manager contacted their vehicle tracking company, which traced the vehicle's location to Bulawayo. The police were then notified, and the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Cowdray Park suburb."Police would like to warn members of the public against committing crimes as the end results are always nasty," said Insp Ncube, urging the public to ensure their vehicles are securely parked, especially overnight.The arrests mark a successful operation in what could have been a complex cross-city vehicle theft case.