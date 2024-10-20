Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The construction of Glassblock Bopoma Dam in Matabeleland South must be preceded by traditional rituals to appease the ancestors, according to local traditional leaders. Initially, the dam's planned location encroached on sacred ponds along the Umzingwane River, prompting a shift in the project to avoid disturbing these culturally significant sites.

The dam, situated at the junction of Gwanda, Umzingwane, and Filabusi districts, was moved 36 meters upstream following concerns from local leaders. To secure ancestral permission, traditional rituals have already been performed, including the slaughtering of a goat and preparation of traditional beer.

The Bopoma sacred ponds (ezimbizeni) have long been regarded as spiritually important, with community elders using the ponds for rainmaking, blessings, and cleansing ceremonies. Traditional healers also conducted initiations at the ponds. However, the area has faced desecration due to illegal gold panning, with dwindling water levels and other damage impacting the ponds. A mermaid is said to guard these waters, adding to their mystique.

Chief Ndube of Insiza District emphasized the importance of respecting these sacred sites to prevent dire consequences. She noted that the ponds, once brimming with water throughout the year, have suffered due to cultural disregard. "The ponds are sacred and have been respected for decades. People were once able to see gold at the bottom of the ponds, but they knew not to take it. We must continue to honor our culture," she said.

To ensure the ancestors are properly appeased, Chief Ndube said a black cow has been offered to the family responsible for watching over the ponds, and a second ceremony, involving the slaughter of a beast, will be held for the entire community. She warned that without proper rituals, the dam project could face challenges such as equipment breakdowns.

Traditional healer Cephas Dube echoed these sentiments, recalling sightings of the mermaid and his role in past rituals. He warned that the area's sacred power should not be underestimated, sharing stories of people disappearing in the ponds. Dube emphasized the importance of cultural respect, noting past failed attempts to construct a bridge near the ponds due to their spiritual significance.

Chief Masuku expressed relief that the concerns of traditional leaders were taken seriously, allowing the project to proceed respectfully. He stressed the importance of maintaining balance between development and tradition, warning of the consequences of disregarding sacred sites.

Despite these challenges, traditional leaders are fully behind the construction of the Glassblock Bopoma Dam, which is expected to alleviate water shortages in Bulawayo and promote rural development. The dam, with a capacity of 130 million cubic meters, is being built through a public-private partnership at an estimated cost of US$100 million. It is set to be completed within two years and will supply water to Bulawayo via a 32km pipeline linking it to the Ncema Dam pump station.

The dam project, initially proposed in 1988, has faced delays due to funding and logistical issues. Now, with the contract awarded to JRG Construction, led by businessman James Ross (JR) Goddard, preparatory work is underway, and land clearance has been completed.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos, recently visited the site, stressing the importance of collaborating with traditional leaders and respecting cultural values throughout the construction process.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bopoma, #Dam, #Project

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

3 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

14 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

14 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

14 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

14 hrs ago | 1277 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

14 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

14 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

18 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

18 hrs ago | 187 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

18 hrs ago | 620 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

18 hrs ago | 2203 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

20 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

21 hrs ago | 973 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

21 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

'CID officers' arrested

21 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

21 hrs ago | 349 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

21 hrs ago | 147 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

21 hrs ago | 203 Views

Burning Spear defies age

21 hrs ago | 739 Views