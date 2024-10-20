Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

News / National

by Staff reporter

The construction of Glassblock Bopoma Dam in Matabeleland South must be preceded by traditional rituals to appease the ancestors, according to local traditional leaders. Initially, the dam's planned location encroached on sacred ponds along the Umzingwane River, prompting a shift in the project to avoid disturbing these culturally significant sites.The dam, situated at the junction of Gwanda, Umzingwane, and Filabusi districts, was moved 36 meters upstream following concerns from local leaders. To secure ancestral permission, traditional rituals have already been performed, including the slaughtering of a goat and preparation of traditional beer.The Bopoma sacred ponds (ezimbizeni) have long been regarded as spiritually important, with community elders using the ponds for rainmaking, blessings, and cleansing ceremonies. Traditional healers also conducted initiations at the ponds. However, the area has faced desecration due to illegal gold panning, with dwindling water levels and other damage impacting the ponds. A mermaid is said to guard these waters, adding to their mystique.Chief Ndube of Insiza District emphasized the importance of respecting these sacred sites to prevent dire consequences. She noted that the ponds, once brimming with water throughout the year, have suffered due to cultural disregard. "The ponds are sacred and have been respected for decades. People were once able to see gold at the bottom of the ponds, but they knew not to take it. We must continue to honor our culture," she said.To ensure the ancestors are properly appeased, Chief Ndube said a black cow has been offered to the family responsible for watching over the ponds, and a second ceremony, involving the slaughter of a beast, will be held for the entire community. She warned that without proper rituals, the dam project could face challenges such as equipment breakdowns.Traditional healer Cephas Dube echoed these sentiments, recalling sightings of the mermaid and his role in past rituals. He warned that the area's sacred power should not be underestimated, sharing stories of people disappearing in the ponds. Dube emphasized the importance of cultural respect, noting past failed attempts to construct a bridge near the ponds due to their spiritual significance.Chief Masuku expressed relief that the concerns of traditional leaders were taken seriously, allowing the project to proceed respectfully. He stressed the importance of maintaining balance between development and tradition, warning of the consequences of disregarding sacred sites.Despite these challenges, traditional leaders are fully behind the construction of the Glassblock Bopoma Dam, which is expected to alleviate water shortages in Bulawayo and promote rural development. The dam, with a capacity of 130 million cubic meters, is being built through a public-private partnership at an estimated cost of US$100 million. It is set to be completed within two years and will supply water to Bulawayo via a 32km pipeline linking it to the Ncema Dam pump station.The dam project, initially proposed in 1988, has faced delays due to funding and logistical issues. Now, with the contract awarded to JRG Construction, led by businessman James Ross (JR) Goddard, preparatory work is underway, and land clearance has been completed.Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos, recently visited the site, stressing the importance of collaborating with traditional leaders and respecting cultural values throughout the construction process.