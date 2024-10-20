Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has taken decisive action to address the growing lawlessness caused by kombi operators and vendors, temporarily halting the construction of Phases 1B and 2 at the Egodini Terminus. The move is aimed at restoring order in the city, which has been plagued by reckless driving, illegal parking, and vendors occupying public spaces without authorization.The council's immediate focus is on enforcing by-laws to create a safer and more organised environment for residents and visitors. Despite the completion of Phase 1A of the Egodini Terminus project in February, the city centre remains congested. Vendors continue selling in undesignated areas, and kombis and pirate taxis, particularly Honda Fits, frequently flout traffic rules, exacerbating chaos in the city.Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, explained that the decision to suspend further construction at Egodini was taken to send a strong message that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. The council has enlisted the help of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to enforce by-laws and address the widespread violations."Egodini construction is in a state of limbo pending certain issues being resolved, mainly linked to lawlessness in the city regarding both vendors and taxis. We have asked for assistance from the ZRP to address some of the issues," said Cllr Coltart in an interview. The Mayor emphasized the need to reduce traffic congestion and improve the city's image to create a conducive environment for businesses.The Egodini Terminus project, undertaken by Terracotta Trading of South Africa, had plans to expand the taxi rank to accommodate the rising number of kombis in the area. However, with ongoing issues of congestion and disorder, the council is prioritising the enforcement of order before resuming construction.In addition to these efforts, the Bulawayo City Council and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) are exploring plans to convert part of the railway station's parking area into a designated hub for cross-border buses. This initiative is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the number of buses picking up and dropping off passengers in unauthorized areas within the city.The proposed hub would service key routes such as Bulawayo-Harare, Bulawayo-Masvingo, Bulawayo-Beitbridge, and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, as well as international routes to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Mozambique. Smaller sections would also be allocated for metered taxis. The railway station's parking area, which offers amenities like toilets, running water, and waiting areas, is considered an ideal location for the terminal.During a joint site inspection by the council and NRZ officials, it was noted that the station area also has several vacant buildings and open spaces that could be converted into informal trading zones. The total area that could be re-purposed for these uses is about 19.2 hectares.To bolster these efforts, the council advertised nearly 300 security officer positions in July to enforce by-laws across the city. The hiring of these officers aims to crack down on offenders, some of whom have previously used political connections to avoid repercussions. With these developments, the council hopes to restore order and improve safety in Bulawayo's city centre.