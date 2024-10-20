US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States has awarded grants worth US$475,000 to seven Zimbabwean Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) through the Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund (SSH). The funding aims to support community-driven projects that foster social development and uplift disadvantaged groups.The organisations that received the grants include the Zimbabwe Peace Project, Education Matters Trust Zimbabwe, Teen Rescue Mission, Africa Book Development Organisation, Jedidiah Trust Zimbabwe, Vision Sculptures Trust, and Fambidzanai Trust.Speaking at the grant signing ceremony last Friday, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont highlighted the long-standing commitment of the US to community empowerment in Zimbabwe, noting that over US$2 million has been spent on such projects over the years."We are pleased to announce that our embassy has awarded your collective organisations $475,000 in 2024," she said.Ambassador Tremont emphasised the critical role these organisations play in building a prosperous Zimbabwe by supporting refugees, orphans, economically disadvantaged individuals, youth, and households affected by HIV/AIDS."Each grant we sign today is matched by your communities' investments of time, planning, materials, and labour. While the US government may provide initial funding for these projects, the ownership and long-term success rest with you and your communities," she added.The Teen Rescue Mission Trust, represented by spokesperson Major Chirombe, explained that the grant would be used to combat social issues such as drug and substance abuse, as well as early child marriages. The organisation plans to engage youth in productive activities, including projects focusing on welding and mechanics."We have realised that most of these social vices, particularly among teenagers and youth, stem from idleness. This grant will provide them with opportunities to learn skills and stay engaged," said Chirombe.The Africa Book Development Organisation, another grant recipient, will use its funding to improve access to clean water for rural women in the Chakari area of Sanyati District. Field officer Andrew Muzanenhamo stated that the project would not only address waterborne diseases but also foster community unity."This grant will help in getting clean water, and it will bring women together to work as a group, assisting them in sharing their problems and finding solutions," said Muzanenhamo.Since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the US has provided over US$5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance to the country. This includes more than US$1 billion in aid over the past three years alone, according to Ambassador Tremont.The Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund continues to be a key initiative in promoting grassroots development and addressing critical social challenges in Zimbabwe.