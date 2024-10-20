Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The United States has awarded grants worth US$475,000 to seven Zimbabwean Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) through the Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund (SSH). The funding aims to support community-driven projects that foster social development and uplift disadvantaged groups.

The organisations that received the grants include the Zimbabwe Peace Project, Education Matters Trust Zimbabwe, Teen Rescue Mission, Africa Book Development Organisation, Jedidiah Trust Zimbabwe, Vision Sculptures Trust, and Fambidzanai Trust.

Speaking at the grant signing ceremony last Friday, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont highlighted the long-standing commitment of the US to community empowerment in Zimbabwe, noting that over US$2 million has been spent on such projects over the years.

"We are pleased to announce that our embassy has awarded your collective organisations $475,000 in 2024," she said.

Ambassador Tremont emphasised the critical role these organisations play in building a prosperous Zimbabwe by supporting refugees, orphans, economically disadvantaged individuals, youth, and households affected by HIV/AIDS.

"Each grant we sign today is matched by your communities' investments of time, planning, materials, and labour. While the US government may provide initial funding for these projects, the ownership and long-term success rest with you and your communities," she added.

The Teen Rescue Mission Trust, represented by spokesperson Major Chirombe, explained that the grant would be used to combat social issues such as drug and substance abuse, as well as early child marriages. The organisation plans to engage youth in productive activities, including projects focusing on welding and mechanics.

"We have realised that most of these social vices, particularly among teenagers and youth, stem from idleness. This grant will provide them with opportunities to learn skills and stay engaged," said Chirombe.

The Africa Book Development Organisation, another grant recipient, will use its funding to improve access to clean water for rural women in the Chakari area of Sanyati District. Field officer Andrew Muzanenhamo stated that the project would not only address waterborne diseases but also foster community unity.

"This grant will help in getting clean water, and it will bring women together to work as a group, assisting them in sharing their problems and finding solutions," said Muzanenhamo.

Since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the US has provided over US$5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance to the country. This includes more than US$1 billion in aid over the past three years alone, according to Ambassador Tremont.

The Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund continues to be a key initiative in promoting grassroots development and addressing critical social challenges in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday
More on: #CSO, #Grants

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

14 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

14 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

14 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

14 hrs ago | 1277 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

14 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

14 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

18 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

18 hrs ago | 187 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

18 hrs ago | 620 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

18 hrs ago | 2203 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

21 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

21 hrs ago | 973 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

21 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

'CID officers' arrested

21 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

21 hrs ago | 350 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

21 hrs ago | 147 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

21 hrs ago | 203 Views

Burning Spear defies age

21 hrs ago | 739 Views