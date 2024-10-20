Bosso falls to Manica

Latest News Editor's Choice


Manica Diamonds 1 - 0 Highlanders
Manica Diamonds FC claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Highlanders FC in an electrifying match at Sakubva Stadium yesterday. The clash, filled with tension and excitement, saw fans from both sides passionately supporting their teams, creating a vibrant atmosphere for this critical encounter.

The match kicked off with both teams displaying a cautious approach, as they sought to assess each other's strengths and weaknesses. Manica Diamonds, playing on home turf, opted for long balls and quick counter-attacks, while Highlanders FC attempted to build from the back. However, their efforts were consistently thwarted by the solid defensive pairing of Farai Banda and Kelvin Gwao, who showcased impressive positioning and tackling throughout the match.

The breakthrough for the home team came in the sixth minute when Gwao received a perfectly timed pass from Micheal Tapera on the right flank. With a deft touch, Gwao maneuvered past Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa and slotted the ball into the net, igniting wild celebrations among the home crowd as Manica Diamonds took an early 1-0 lead.

As the first half progressed, Manica Diamonds maintained their defensive composure, absorbing pressure from Highlanders FC, who struggled to create clear-cut chances. Despite several promising build-ups, they found it challenging to penetrate the well-organised Manica Diamonds defence.

The second half saw a rejuvenated Highlanders FC emerge, determined to find an equaliser. They controlled the exchanges and pressed forward, looking to exploit any weaknesses in the Manica Diamonds backline. A pivotal moment for the home team occurred in the 52nd minute when striker Tawanda Macheke made a dazzling solo run down the left wing. His square pass, intended for Tapera, unfortunately went astray, missing a golden opportunity to double the advantage.

Highlanders FC continued to press for an equaliser, and in the 78th minute, star defender Andrew Mbeba stepped up to take a curling free kick from just outside the box. The tension in the air was palpable as the ball arced toward the goal, striking the upright post before bouncing away, leaving Highlanders FC disappointed.

As the match wore on, Highlanders created several more scoring opportunities, but each time they were met with resistance from the Manica Diamonds backline and their outstanding goalkeeper, Godfrey Chitsumba. Chitsumba's performance was heroic, as he made crucial saves that kept his team in the lead.

With every passing minute, the pressure mounted on Manica Diamonds, but they held firm, relying on resilient defending and quick breaks. The final whistle blew, signalling a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Manica Diamonds FC.

Following the match, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed disappointment over the missed chances. "For us, it is a disappointing result. We were definitely hoping that a victory would push us up the log. We conceded the goal too early and gave away a soft goal that we should have avoided. In the second half, we came back a better side than we were in the first half. We had more opportunities and corners, and we hit the upright post. They (Manica Diamonds) scored their half chance; that's what football is all about, and they collected maximum points," Kaindu said.

Manica Diamonds coach Jairosi Tapera was relieved after the match. "We were very fortunate to have that early goal. It is very difficult to play against such bigger teams like Highlanders. It gave us more edge to compete with them. We were a bit disorganised in the first 20 minutes, but I studied their (Highlanders') model, and it started to work well for us," he said.

With this victory, Manica Diamonds continue to build momentum in the league, while Highlanders FC will look to regroup and capitalize on their chances in upcoming matches.

Source - newsday
