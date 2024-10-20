Latest News Editor's Choice


ED2030 agenda turns deadly

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
John Paradza
Tensions are rising within the Zanu-PF party as knives are drawn against Youth League deputy secretary John Paradza, who is accused of attempting to rally support for a controversial motion to amend the Constitution, enabling President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his term in office.

Sources indicate that Paradza, a known loyalist to Mnangagwa, has been actively criss-crossing the country, seeking to persuade party members to back the proposed amendment during the upcoming Zanu-PF conference. The push for this constitutional change has sparked fierce infighting, particularly within the Midlands and Masvingo provinces, which have publicly expressed their support for extending Mnangagwa's tenure.

The infighting escalated recently, with Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube reportedly chanting slogans insulting critics of the term extension, including Munyaradzi Shoko, a prominent member of the Children of the War Veterans Association of Zimbabwe. "2030 . . . down with Munyaradzi Shoko's mother," Ncube shouted at a party event on Saturday, drawing ire from Shoko.

In response, Shoko stated, "My crime is defending the Zimbabwean constitution, which they illegally want to subvert! They are using all possible tactics! Now I am living in the bush. Politics must be a contestation of ideas with the motive to build our nation. This has gone too personal, Minister Ncube."

Reports from last week revealed that Masvingo and Midlands provinces were organizing protests against Shoko and other opponents of the 2030 agenda, further indicating the divisive atmosphere within the party.

Paradza, when approached for comment, denied the allegations surrounding his activities, insisting that recent meetings were focused on youth empowerment rather than the controversial constitutional amendment. "We had a youth empowerment meeting in Dadaya organised by the parent ministry, and the agenda was not about the 2030 agenda as suggested in other quarters," he stated.

However, Youth Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire urged Zanu-PF youths to avoid engaging in divisive politics. "Our message to the youth has always been about unity, the need to respect leadership, and to participate in programs that move the party forward," he told NewsDay. "We encourage party youth to champion peace as envisaged by the President and not be swayed into delving into divisive politics."

A shadowy group known as the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association emerged over the weekend, calling for resistance against the proposed 2030 agenda. They rallied Zimbabweans to oppose the amendment, declaring, "We call upon all true patriots, youth, veterans, and women across Matabeleland and Zimbabwe at large  -  to join us in solidarity as we defend the future of this nation."

As the political climate continues to heat up, the factional battles within Zanu-PF raise questions about the party's unity and direction. Mnangagwa, who is currently 82 years old, is serving his second and final term, as stipulated by the Zimbabwean Constitution, which limits the presidency to two terms.

The unfolding drama highlights the precarious balance within Zanu-PF as it grapples with internal dissent, ideological divisions, and the potential implications of altering constitutional limits on presidential terms.

Source - newsday
