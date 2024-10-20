Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Botswana President Ian Khama has issued a stark warning to opposition parties in Botswana about the ruling Zanu-PF's alleged electoral manipulation in the southern African region. This development comes on the heels of a recent alert from the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) directed at Botswana Republic Party (BRP) President Biggie Butale, Khama, and former South African President Jacob Zuma regarding Zanu-PF's activities.Khama, actively campaigning for Butale, made his comments at a rally where he raised concerns over an alleged plot to rig the upcoming elections set for October 30, 2024, in favor of current President Mokgweetsi Masisi. According to local media reports, Khama described Zanu-PF as a "regional cancer" undermining democracy by interfering in electoral processes of neighboring countries.During his address to BRP supporters, Khama claimed that Zanu-PF has dispatched agents to aid in rigging the forthcoming elections in Botswana. "The ruling party is preparing to rig the general elections by using Zimbabweans to vote here in Botswana," he asserted. He drew parallels to a recent incident where Zimbabweans voted in Mozambique's elections, suggesting a similar scenario could unfold in Botswana to benefit Masisi's administration.Khama further alleged that Zanu-PF was implicated in rigging the recent elections in Mozambique and pointed to its involvement in South Africa's elections held in May, indicating a broader pattern of electoral interference across the region. "Their nocturnal involvement in elections confirms their dirty tactics spreading across," he noted.The MRP leader, Moyo, echoed Khama's sentiments, raising concerns about the Zimbabwean government becoming overly friendly with Botswana's current administration and ruling party. He suggested that this relationship could lead to the importation of rigging techniques into Botswana, warning that the collaboration between the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Botswana and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) poses a significant risk for the integrity of the upcoming elections."The union of IEC of Botswana and ZEC of Zimbabwe is a recipe for disaster for the people of Botswana as they head for their crucial elections this year," Moyo said. He characterized the Zanu-PF government as having mastered rigging techniques in southern Africa, leveraging its ZEC machinery to undermine democratic processes.Moyo has also reached out to former President Zuma and Botswana Congress Party leader Dumelang Seleshando to highlight the Zanu-PF government's manipulative tactics in neighboring countries. He emphasized that such fraudulent practices have contributed to political unrest and disenchantment among Zimbabweans.In response to the allegations, Zanu-PF's director of information, Farai Marapira, declined to comment on Khama's and MRP's claims. Historically, Zanu-PF has denied accusations of election rigging, asserting that its electoral victories stem from policies that resonate with the electorate. Similarly, the ZEC has dismissed allegations of bias or malpractice in favor of Zanu-PF.As Botswana approaches its pivotal elections, the alarm raised by Khama and opposition leaders adds a layer of complexity to the already charged political landscape, casting a shadow over the integrity of the electoral process.