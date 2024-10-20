Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has officially initiated the search for a new Auditor-General after the retirement of Mildred Chiri, who served in the role for nearly two decades. Rheah Kujinga has been fulfilling the position in an acting capacity since Chiri's departure in 2023.In a job advertisement circulated widely, the government outlined the key responsibilities of the new Auditor-General, highlighting the critical importance of upholding high standards of public sector auditing and accountability. The new appointee will oversee the auditing of government departments, ministries, and state agencies, ensuring financial transparency and adherence to legal and professional standards.According to the advertisement, the Auditor-General will be tasked with providing strategic leadership and technical direction, overseeing audits and investigations, and ensuring compliance with relevant laws. The successful candidate will be responsible for fulfilling the mandate of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) and will lead and oversee the public sector's auditing and accountability functions."The Auditor-General is responsible for the fulfillment of the overall OAG mandate. He/she leads and oversees the public sector's auditing and accountability functions," the job posting states. "He/she provides strategic, policy, operational direction, and technical support and ensures that the audits and investigations are conducted as per the provisions of the law, professional standards, best practices, and OAG board mandate."Mildred Chiri, who retired last year after an impressive 40-year career in public service, earned significant respect from many Zimbabweans for her unwavering commitment to government accountability. Despite her diligent efforts, many of her recommendations were frequently overlooked by high-ranking officials, raising concerns about the government's commitment to addressing systemic financial issues.During her tenure, Chiri's reports often revealed severe accounting malpractice within government departments, parastatals, and local authorities, leading to the loss of millions of dollars in public funds. She famously highlighted cases where payments were made for goods and services that remained unused for years or were never delivered at all.Chiri began her career in 1983 as an audit assistant in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor-General. After years of dedicated service, she ascended to the position of Auditor-General in February 2004. Over her 19-year tenure, she became a prominent advocate for transparency and accountability, consistently exposing financial mismanagement and corruption at all levels of government.As the government embarks on the search for a new Auditor-General, the public will be watching closely to see if the incoming leader will continue Chiri's legacy of holding officials accountable and promoting financial integrity in Zimbabwe's public sector.