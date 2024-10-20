Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

News / National

The ruling Zanu-PF party has proposed legislation that would require all local councils in Zimbabwe to undergo training at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, a move that has sparked controversy and debate within the political landscape.During Wednesday's parliamentary questions and answer session, Zanu-PF MP for Shamva South, Joseph Mapiki, suggested that Zimbabwe adopt a similar approach to other countries by making attendance at the Herbert Chitepo School compulsory for all councils. His remarks were prompted by a question from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Maxwell Mavhunga, who raised concerns about the recent distribution of certificates bearing the Zanu-PF logo to mayors, council chairpersons, and councillors who attended a workshop at the school.The workshop, which took place from August 21 to 23 this year, was mandated by the government for all top council officials, prompting questions about the implications of such partisan training."I want to thank the Leader of the House for answering the question properly. We have seen that the School of Ideology is being done in America and other countries," Mapiki stated. "The School of Ideology in Zimbabwe is not called Zanu-PF School of Ideology, but it is called Chitepo School of Ideology. Is it not possible to have a law that compels all councils to go to the Chitepo School of Ideology, and those who fail to go, their councils must be dissolved?"In response, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi expressed support for the proposal, indicating that he would discuss the matter with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works. "I think it is a very noble suggestion. I am going to discuss the issue with the minister of Local Government so that we ensure all councils and people are taught about the country's ideology," Ziyambi said. He further suggested that all parliamentarians should also attend the School of Ideology to better understand the history of the nation.The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, named after the late Zimbabwean nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), is a political institution focused on instilling the ruling party's ideology in its participants. Its curriculum includes topics on patriotism, national security, and the history of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, aiming to foster a strong sense of national identity and loyalty.Critics argue that making such training compulsory may further entrench partisanship within local governance structures and undermine the principles of independence and accountability. As discussions continue, the implications of this proposal for the political landscape in Zimbabwe remain to be seen.