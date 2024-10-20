Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party has proposed legislation that would require all local councils in Zimbabwe to undergo training at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, a move that has sparked controversy and debate within the political landscape.

During Wednesday's parliamentary questions and answer session, Zanu-PF MP for Shamva South, Joseph Mapiki, suggested that Zimbabwe adopt a similar approach to other countries by making attendance at the Herbert Chitepo School compulsory for all councils. His remarks were prompted by a question from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Maxwell Mavhunga, who raised concerns about the recent distribution of certificates bearing the Zanu-PF logo to mayors, council chairpersons, and councillors who attended a workshop at the school.

The workshop, which took place from August 21 to 23 this year, was mandated by the government for all top council officials, prompting questions about the implications of such partisan training.

"I want to thank the Leader of the House for answering the question properly. We have seen that the School of Ideology is being done in America and other countries," Mapiki stated. "The School of Ideology in Zimbabwe is not called Zanu-PF School of Ideology, but it is called Chitepo School of Ideology. Is it not possible to have a law that compels all councils to go to the Chitepo School of Ideology, and those who fail to go, their councils must be dissolved?"

In response, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi expressed support for the proposal, indicating that he would discuss the matter with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works. "I think it is a very noble suggestion. I am going to discuss the issue with the minister of Local Government so that we ensure all councils and people are taught about the country's ideology," Ziyambi said. He further suggested that all parliamentarians should also attend the School of Ideology to better understand the history of the nation.

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, named after the late Zimbabwean nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), is a political institution focused on instilling the ruling party's ideology in its participants. Its curriculum includes topics on patriotism, national security, and the history of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, aiming to foster a strong sense of national identity and loyalty.

Critics argue that making such training compulsory may further entrench partisanship within local governance structures and undermine the principles of independence and accountability. As discussions continue, the implications of this proposal for the political landscape in Zimbabwe remain to be seen.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

14 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

14 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

14 hrs ago | 1274 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

14 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

14 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

18 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

18 hrs ago | 186 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

18 hrs ago | 2198 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

20 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

21 hrs ago | 973 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

21 hrs ago | 527 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

21 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

'CID officers' arrested

21 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

21 hrs ago | 348 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

21 hrs ago | 432 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

21 hrs ago | 147 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

21 hrs ago | 203 Views

Burning Spear defies age

21 hrs ago | 735 Views