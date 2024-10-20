'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former government critic turned Zanu-PF sympathizer Eddie Cross has publicly criticized Nelson Chamisa, the charismatic leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), for allegedly squandering a golden opportunity that could have propelled his political career. Cross claims that Chamisa's decision to decline an offer to become the leader of the opposition in Parliament in 2018 was a significant misstep.Following a contentious presidential election that year, in which Chamisa disputed the results, Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly extended an olive branch to the opposition leader by offering him a prominent role in Parliament. However, Chamisa rejected the offer, a move that Cross suggests was rooted in arrogance.In an online podcast, Cross stated, "I said to him, he (Mnangagwa) has offered you the leader of the opposition post, he has offered you the status, he has offered you a place on the front bench in the House of Assembly. He has offered you an office, drivers, security, a salary. Take it and sit there for 10 years, (perhaps) five years… because you are very, very effective, television-wise and so on, and establish yourself. Learn." Cross implied that Chamisa's refusal demonstrated a lack of political savvy.Cross also took aim at the current state of local governance, accusing the CCC of failing to transform urban areas under their control. While the CCC governs a majority of Zimbabwe's urban councils, they have faced mounting criticism for poor service delivery, mismanagement, and corruption.In defense, the CCC has consistently attributed these challenges to interference from the central government, alleging that the Ministry of Local Government has meddled in the affairs of municipalities."The mess in our cities is evident," Cross remarked. "Has Chamisa made any difference to the administration of our cities, to the quality of life of our people? At least the Democratic Alliance (DA) in South Africa has made the Western Cape a success, but here every city run by CCC is just as rotten as it would have been under Zanu-PF."Cross concluded by suggesting that if Chamisa had embraced his political potential, he could have transformed his power base into a formidable force for change in Zimbabwe. "If Chamisa had any sense, whatsoever, he could have turned his power base into a real weapon of change," he stated.As tensions between the ruling party and the opposition continue to mount, Cross's comments are likely to resonate within the political discourse, sparking further debate on leadership, opportunity, and the future of Zimbabwe's opposition.