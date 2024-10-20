Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

War veterans affiliated with the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) and women and youth associations linked to Zanu-PF have publicly declared their support for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, denouncing efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term until 2030.

This declaration of allegiance comes in response to increasing calls within Zanu-PF, particularly in Masvingo, for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, which end in 2028. The slogan 'ED 2030' has recently gained traction, especially during a meeting led by Zanu-PF deputy secretary for youth, John Paradza, at Dadaya.

In a strong rebuttal, the newly formed General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association, which represents ZIPRA military veterans, women's associations, and youth groups from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South, condemned Paradza's remarks. In a statement issued by secretary general Ntokozo Msipha, the association stated, "Their arrogant declaration that Mnangagwa will remain in power until 2030 is not only a blatant affront to the democratic processes within our nation, but also a direct attack on the legitimacy and standing of Chiwenga."

Msipha emphasized that Chiwenga is the preferred leader for many within the party, stating, "General Chiwenga is the leader the people of Zimbabwe are rallying behind, and we will not sit idly by as rogue elements like Paradza attempt to tarnish his name and derail the course of justice and progress."

The statement further described Paradza and his faction as a "minority desperate to cling to power through undemocratic means" and warned that their confrontational rhetoric would not deter Chiwenga's supporters. "The open confrontation declared by Paradza's faction against General Chiwenga and his supporters is a declaration of war against the true will of the people," it read.

Calls to extend Mnangagwa's presidency have been made by several Zanu-PF officials, including Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira. Earlier this year, Chadzamira acknowledged that while the constitution disallows Mnangagwa from running for president in 2028, he would support any opportunity for the president to extend his term.

However, according to Section 91(2) of the Zimbabwean Constitution, Mnangagwa is barred from seeking re-election in 2028. Furthermore, Section 328(7) states that no sitting president can benefit from any amendments to the constitution aimed at extending term limits.

In a rallying cry for Chiwenga, Msipha concluded, "We will not be intimidated. The people of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South are not easily swayed by the empty words of opportunists. We see through Paradza's agenda, which is rooted in division and self-interest, and we will oppose it with all the force at our disposal."

As the political climate heats up, Mnangagwa has yet to make a definitive statement regarding his intentions, leaving many to speculate on the future leadership dynamics within Zanu-PF.

